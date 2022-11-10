Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Fresh heartache for April after cruel rejection

In Emmerdale spoilers for tonight (Thursday November 9, 2022), April is left heartbroken after she is rejected by Arthur.

But will she forgive him?

Elsewhere, Naomi’s trial continues as she strives to defend her innocence.

Will things go in her favour?

All this and more in tonight’s Emmerdale spoilers.

Emmerdale spoilers tonight

April’s crush gives her a hard time (Credit: ITV)

Arthur leaves April heartbroken

It’s no secret that April has developed a crush on Arthur.

She’s been enjoying spending time with him, and even made a trip to the dentist something to smile about as the pair went to their appointment together.

April even started wearing lip gloss to impress him.

Tonight, however, Arthur breaks April’s heart by rejecting her.

Cathy tries to play matchmaker in the cafe and tries to get the pair together.

Arthur is left in an awkward situation as he realises what’s going on.

He makes up an excuse to leave, pretending that he has to do his homework.

April’s left heartbroken as her crush makes a run for it.

Will April get over Arthur’s rejection?

Naomi defends herself against Saskia (Credit: ITV)

Naomi defends herself in court

Naomi’s trial is still in full swing and she’s desperate to defend herself.

Last night (Wednesday November 9, 2022), Naomi bumped into Saskia in the toilets, where Saskia threatened to bring her family into things if she didn’t change her story in court.

Saskia claimed that Naomi owed her money and she wanted to make her pay.

When Saskia told her side of the story in court, Naomi couldn’t let her get away with things.

Tonight, things aren’t going well for Naomi, making her emotional.

She decides that she has nothing left to lose.

Naomi tells everyone that Saskia threatened her.

Saskia tries to defend herself but as she speaks, she makes Naomi’s story look more believable.

Will the court believe Naomi’s version of events?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

