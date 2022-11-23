Emmerdale: Charity learns the truth about Mack and Chloe’s baby?

In tonight’s Emmerdale episode (Wednesday, November 23) Charity learnt that Chloe is pregnant.

However Charity has no idea that her boyfriend Mack is the father of Chloe’s baby.

Will Charity learn the truth?

Mack cheated on Charity after an argument (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Mack cheated on Charity with Chloe

Back in September Mack and Charity had an argument about trying for another baby following Charity’s ectopic pregnancy.

Mack went out and got drunk and ended up sleeping with a mystery woman.

It was later revealed this woman was Chloe Harris.

However in another twist it was revealed that Chloe is pregnant.

Chloe has only told her mum Kerry about her pregnancy.

But in tonight’s scenes, Chloe went for her first scan and saw her baby for the first time.

Later Charity served Chloe in the pub.

Charity knows Chloe is pregnant (Credit: ITV)

Read more: What was your stand-out soap moment of 2022? Vote now!

When she ordered a soft drink, Charity made a comment about Chloe being pregnant.

Chloe was unable to hide her reaction and Charity realised she was pregnant.

Later Charity went after Chloe and told her that she wouldn’t tell anyone about her pregnancy.

Charity asked about the dad, but a nervous Chloe didn’t tell her the truth.

Will Charity find out that her boyfriend is the father of Chloe’s baby?

Will Mack tell Charity the truth? (Credit: ITV)

Will Charity find out about Mack and Chloe’s baby?

In this week’s scenes Charity tells Mack that Chloe is pregnant and he is forced to hide his panic.

Mack goes to see Chloe at Keeper’s cottage and he despairs when she confirms the baby is his and she’s keeping it.

When he finds out that Kerry knows the truth, Chloe assures him that she won’t say anything, but Mack is still anxious.

Mack realises he may need to come clean to Charity.

Later he approaches Charity and takes a moment to compose himself.

He urges Charity to take a seat and looks at her, hoping he’s about to do the right thing.

Will he tell Charity the truth?

Read more: Who is in the cast of Emmerdale 2022? Meet the full line-up

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!