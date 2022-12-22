Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Police learn that Kyle killed Al?

In Emmerdale spoilers tonight (Thursday December 22, 2022), Kyle talks to PC Swirling about Cain, sparking worry in Amy and Moira.

As Kyle wanders off at the Christmas choir event, he speaks to PC Swirling.

But, will PC Swirling discover that Kyle killed Al in Emmerdale spoilers tonight?

Will Kyle reveal the truth? (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Kyle talks to PC Swirling about Cain

Tonight, Amy and Moira decide to take Kyle with them to the Christmas choir event at the village hall.

They can’t risk leaving him unattended.

However, soon enough, Kyle wanders off and goes talking to PC Swirling dressed as Santa.

He starts speaking to him about Cain.

Amy and Moira quickly run over and interrupt the conversation before Kyle can tell him the truth about Al’s murder.

PC Swirling starts to become suspicious of their behaviour, believing that they’re hiding something.

Back at home, Amy tries to get Kyle to tell her how much he revealed to the police officer.

However, Kyle starts to get upset and doesn’t tell her.

Trying to look on the positive side, Moira tells Amy to give Kyle the best Christmas so that he can go back to being a normal kid again, despite secretly worrying about Kyle’s future.

Has PC Swirling worked out the truth?

Charles brings some joy to the village (Credit: ITV)

Charles’ choir event brings festivities to the village

After the year the villagers have had, Charles tries to lift spirits by bringing some joy to the village.

He brings the villagers together for his Christmas choir event.

Everyone enjoys the food, drink, singing and fun.

The last Dingle pig dies (Credit: ITV)

Sam and Lydia grieve for a family member

Sam and Lydia are devastated when they find out from Rhona that they must say goodbye to another family member.

They’ve already lost Faith and Liv this year, and now, the last Dingle pig must be put down.

The couple are heartbroken by the news.

How will they get through this tough time?

Nate is upset (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Nate gets some upsetting news

Nate is devastated when he finds out that he won’t be spending time with his daughter, Frankie, this Christmas.

He won’t see her till the new year.

