Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Moira and Amy grow increasingly concerned for Kyle as he makes a confession

In Emmerdale spoilers for tonight (Monday, December 12 2022) reveal that Moira and Amy grow concerned about Kyle after he makes a confession.

Meanwhile Chas feels grateful for her family, and Mandy is horrified when she finds out that Vinny has been attacked.

All this and more in tonight’s Emmerdale.

Kyle makes a confession (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Amy and Moira’s concerns grow

Matty does his best to try and persuade Amy and Moira to go to the police about Kyle accidentally killing Al.

Soon Kyle insists he can’t go to school. When they ask him why, he says it’s because he’s missing his dad.

Amy and Moira’s concerns over his state of mind start to escalate.

Amy negotiates with her son and says if he goes to school, she will ask Cain if he can visit.

Paddy supports Chas (Credit: ITV)

Paddy supports an emotional Chas

Chas is emotional when she finds some of Faith’s old possessions and Paddy supports her.

Chas feels grateful for her family as she and Eve decorate the Christmas tree.

Mandy is horrified to find Vinny has been beaten up (Credit: ITV)

Mandy discovers Vinny has been attacked

At Mill Cottage Mandy is horrified when she finds Vinny battered and bruised.

Vinny apologises to Mandy for his recent behaviour and she offers him a room at the Dingles’.

Later she suggests to him that he rent out Mill Cottage instead of selling it.

Kim has an idea (Credit: ITV)

Kim has a plan

Meanwhile at Home Farm, Gabby helps Dawn go through the nanny applications.

Delighted, Kim has an idea for a competition and gives them their first joint task.

Dawn and Gabby pitch opposing ideas to Kim.

When Kim suggests they combine the two ideas, Kim demonstrates how they could have worked together to find the best possible solution.

Marlon chats to Naomi (Credit: ITV)

Marlon has an idea

Elsewhere Marlon bumps into Naomi in the village and she’s desperate to find work.

He begins to form a plan.

Read more: Who is in the cast of Emmerdale 2022? Meet the full line-up

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

Do you miss Jacob in Emmerdale? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!