Emmerdale spoilers for upcoming episodes have revealed fresh worry for Amy and Moira when they see Kyle talking to PC Swirling. Will the guilt-ridden youth confess everything?

This comes as Kyle is struggling with his feelings after killing Al Chapman.

Amy and Moira have tried to restore normality by sending Kyle back to school, but he has been unable to move on.

Will he tell all to PC Swirling?

Amy and Moira’s attempt at normality goes wrong when they lose sight of Kyle (Credit: ITV)

Moira and Amy try to get into the Christmas spirit in Emmerdale spoilers

Moira and Amy discuss whether they should bring Kyle and Isaac to the village choir event.

Amy worries about letting Kyle out of her sight.

Ultimately, they agree to go along.

Later at the village hall, Moira and Amy arrive with Kyle and Isaac.

With the event underway, the family try to get into the festive spirit.

But Amy and Moira lose sight of Kyle.

Kyle talks to PC Swirling about Cain (Credit: ITV)

Kyle confesses all to PC Swirling?

Finding Kyle, Moira and Amy are horrified to see him speaking to PC Swirling.

Kyle is talking to the officer about Cain.

But has he confessed to his part in Al’s murder?

Amy and Moira swoop in before Kyle can reveal anything, pulling him away with an excuse.

However, PC Swirling catches on that there’s something between Amy and Moira.

He is troubled by their odd reaction.

Will the family’s behaviour raise PC Swirling’s suspicions?

What did Kyle say to PC Swirling? (Credit: ITV)

Moira and Amy probe Kyle

Back at home, Amy and Moira try to find out what Kyle said to PC Swirling.

But their questions only end up upsetting Kyle more.

Moira tries to reassure Amy.

She tells her that if they give Kyle the best Christmas ever, then it will help return his life to normal.

As Amy struggles to pull herself together, Moira is battling with her own feelings.

Can the family withstand the pressure?

