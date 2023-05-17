Emmerdale spoilers tonight: End of an era as Moira drops a devastating bombshell on Cain

In Emmerdale spoilers tonight (Wednesday May 17, 2023), Moira drops a devastating bombshell on Cain.

Running out of options on how to keep Butlers Farm afloat, Moira makes a huge decision about the future of the farm.

But, as she drops a huge bombshell on Cain, how will he react to Moira’s shocking news in Emmerdale spoilers?

Moira accepts the farm’s fate (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Moira drops a bombshell on Cain

Recently, Caleb found out that Cain and Moira have acres of land that border with the land of Home Farm.

He’s been thinking of a way to get his hands on this land so that he and Kim can buy it and use it for the stud farm.

Tonight, Cain and Moira stand on Butlers Farm and realise the extent of their financial struggles. Cain’s taken aback when Moira reveals that they can’t hold on to Butlers any longer.

Caleb watches on from a distance, pleased. But, will he be able to buy Butlers from his own family and betray them?

Nicky’s not happy (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Nicky’s stressed

This week, Caleb has been putting pressure on Nicky to get his hands on Kim’s laptop after he found out that Kim had transferred her money into some offshore accounts.

He’d asked him to try to find out Kim’s passwords for her accounts so that they could both access them but Nicky wasn’t as efficient as he’d hoped.

Tonight, Nicky’s left stressed. But, is he slowly starting to come away from the clutches of Caleb? Is their plan starting to crumble?

Jimmy upsets Tom (Credit: ITV)

Jimmy upsets Tom

Last night (Tuesday May 16, 2023), Jimmy bumped into Tom in the café and invited him to come on a tour of the haulage.

Tom wasn’t keen, especially when Belle and Lydia said that they were busy meaning that he’d be left with Jimmy alone.

Tonight, Jimmy’s devastated when he accidentally mentions Carl’s name and makes Tom rush off from the scrapyard. Can Jimmy and Tom make peace with each other and put the past behind them?

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

