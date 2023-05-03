Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Tom’s secret exposed

In Emmerdale spoilers tonight (Wednesday May 3, 2023), the King family expose Tom King’s secret return.

At the moment Tom’s been hiding from his family since his reappearance but things are about to change when he reunites with Jimmy and Nicola.

As Jimmy and Nicola learn of Tom’s secret return to the village, how will they react in Emmerdale spoilers?

Jimmy and Nicola find out about Tom’s return (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Tom’s secret exposed

Tom is yet to tell Jimmy and Nicola about his return to the village, with only Belle and Rhona being aware of his arrival.

However, tonight, the truth comes out as Tom struggles with being back in the village due to grief over his dad resurfacing. He makes a huge confession to Belle about how he’s feeling.

Jimmy and Nicola reunite with Tom as they find out about his secret return. Things are awkward as the three Kings catch up with each other.

Jimmy can’t help but show his upset though at not being told about Tom’s return sooner. Belle worries as to why Tom doesn’t want to open up to his family. What else is he hiding?

Chloe’s taking Reuben back to Scotland (Credit: ITV)

Chloe drops a bombshell on Mack

Tonight, Mack decides to check up on Reuben but struggles with his emotions as Chloe invites him to join the both for a walk.

He’s left feeling angry when Chloe reveals that she’s decided to take baby Reuben back to Scotland. Will Mack persuade her to stay?

Nicky’s not happy with his dad (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Nicky’s furious with Caleb

Nicky’s frustration with his dad has been bubbling recently as he’s not happy with the way Caleb is controlling him and prioritising his plan to take Home Farm.

Tonight, Nicky’s anger intensifies further as he’s left feeling bitter about Caleb’s latest move. But, what does Caleb do to get Nicky so worked up?

