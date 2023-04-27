In Emmerdale spoilers for next week, Belle worries as Tom King’s secret is finally exposed to the King family.

Tom has been keeping his arrival in the village a secret from Jimmy but now the truth finally comes out as the pair reunite.

How will Jimmy react to seeing Tom again? Can Belle help Tom keep the peace with them in Emmerdale spoilers?

Emmerdale: Tom King returns

Viewers may remember that Tom King – Carl King’s son – left the soap a decade a go as he decided to leave the village for a new life abroad.

Tom had caused trouble for Chas when he had started stalking her as he took revenge for his dad’s untimely death. Chas wasn’t the one who killed Carl, but Tom believed she had.

Belle Dingle had been dating Tom and was planning on leaving the village with him. However, as they took off in a campervan, Lisa rang the police fearing that Tom had taken Belle against her will.

Eventually Belle returned home and Tom left Belle heartbroken as he left the country without her. This week, Tom returns to the village and bumps into his ex once more.

Belle is thrilled to be reunited with Tom and immediately starts flirting with him, agreeing to go for a drink with him.

Emmerdale spoilers: Tom’s secret is exposed

But Tom doesn’t want his family knowing he’s back in town. Next week, Belle tries to keep Tom’s return a secret when Nicola suggests that she’s seeing somebody new.

At the Hide, Belle meets up with Tom. However, she tries to prompt him into letting the Kings know that his back in the village.

With his return bringing up unresolved grief over Carl, Tom decides to reunite with Jimmy and Nicola. Things are very awkward on their meet up.

Jimmy’s upset that Tom hid his arrival from him, with Belle concerned as to why Tom is isolating himself from his family. But, will Tom be able to play happy families with the Kings? Is he hiding something else from them? And is Belle right to be worried?

