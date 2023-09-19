Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Leyla takes revenge as Victoria loses everything

Emmerdale spoilers tonight reveal Leyla is furious with Victoria after Jacob nearly died and is out for revenge. But how far will she go?

Meanwhile, Gabby’s also fuming at Vic’s mistake and makes a major decision about the chef’s future. Is Victoria about to lose everything?

Elsewhere, Lydia can’t cope as Samson grows closer to Craig, and Bob and Wendy make a decision about their own future.

All this and more in tonight’s Emmerdale spoilers.

Jacob almost died because of Victoria’s mistake (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Leyla out for revenge

After Jacob nearly died on Monday (September 18) from an allergic reaction, Leyla wants answers. She is furious Victoria mistakenly told Jacob something was nut-free when it wasn’t.

Leyla wants revenge – and will do whatever it takes to get it.

Victoria is forced to admit her mistake to Gabby, who loses potential buyers for the Hide because of it.

When Leyla finds out Victoria is still working there, she goes mad and threatens to ruin Gabby’s business completely.

Left with no choice, Gabby fires Vic. The chef is totally devastated as she’s lost everything.

Lydia can’t bear seeing Craig with her family (Credit: ITV)

Craig grows closer to Samson

With Sam gone, Craig continues to butter up Samson. He is trying to increase the tension in the Dingle household.

Craig asks questions about Sam and Lydia’s relationship and Samson innocently fills him in.

However, when Lydia finds Samson and Craig together in the Woolpack, she is fuming. She snaps and sends Samson home.

He is furious and feels humiliated that Lydia is showing him up in front of Craig. Meanwhile, Craig is uneasy at her behaviour. Are his lies starting to unravel?

Bob and Wendy back on

After Wendy moved out to give Cathy some space and so Cathy didn’t hurt her in a violent temper again, she and Bob reach a new decision tonight.

They decide Wendy will move back into the B&B as they reconnect. But are they really for keeps this time?

Samson responds to Cathy’s flirting (Credit: ITV)

Cathy moves forward with her plan

Cathy is probably too preoccupied with her plan to cure her PMDD to be bothered though, as she pushes ahead.

Determined that getting pregnant is the answer to her problems, she flirts with Samson.

Her heart soars when he flirts back, but how will the teen dad feel when he realises what she really wants from him?

