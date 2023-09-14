Emmerdale spoilers: Sam leaves Lydia as their marriage reaches breaking point

In Emmerdale spoilers for next week, Sam leaves Lydia as their marriage reaches breaking point after the rape.

As Lydia pushes Sam away by bottling things up, Sam decides to leave Lydia.

But, will Lydia be able to open up and save her marriage in Emmerdale spoilers?

Sam goes to Ireland (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Sam leaves Lydia

After the assault, Lydia’s behaviour has changed as she continues to bottle up what happened to her.

As Lydia starts to struggle with her emotions, her marriage is at breaking point.

Next week, Sam tries to make a last, desperate attempt to save things between him and Lydia before he goes to Ireland.

However, Lydia continues to push him further away as she silently suffers alone. But, as Sam goes to Ireland and leaves Lydia, can she save her marriage? Can she open up to her loved ones about the rape?

Lydia has it out with Craig (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Lydia confronts Craig

Craig tries to get some info about Lydia by asking Samson questions about Lydia’s relationship with Sam. Lydia’s furious when she sees that Samson’s in the Woolpack with Craig and demands that Samson returns home.

Craig’s left feeling uncomfortable as he watches a humiliated Samson leave the pub.

Samson’s not happy with Lydia for keeping him away from Craig. Meanwhile, Mandy can’t help but notice that Lydia’s not acting like her usual safe, worried that something’s the matter.

Arriving at the office for her cleaning job, Lydia’s left petrified when Craig turns up.

As Craig keeps telling Lydia that he has done nothing wrong and remains in denial, Lydia sees red.

She then makes it very clear what she thinks of him, telling him that he’s a rapist. But, is Lydia in more danger as she confronts Craig at work?

