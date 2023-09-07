Emmerdale spoilers: Lydia’s family worry as her behaviour causes concern

In Emmerdale spoilers for next week, Lydia struggles to cope as she deals with the aftermath of being raped.

As Lydia bottles up what’s happened to her, she suffers in silence.

But, can Lydia let her loved ones in and tell them the truth in Emmerdale spoilers?

Craig assaults Lydia (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Lydia’s raped by Craig

Currently, Lydia has been enjoying getting herself reacquainted with childhood friend Craig who was also the father of her late baby, Toby.

She’s also been working as a cleaner over in the offices at Craig’s company.

However, this week, things took a bad turn when Craig arrived and asked Lydia more about baby Toby. Lydia then showed Craig the place where Toby’s ashes were scattered, with the pair shared an emotional moment together.

However, as the pair almost kissed each other, Lydia later realised what she must do and handed Craig her resignation.

Unhappy about Lydia’s decision, Craig told her how much he likes her before forcing himself upon her.

Afterwards, Lydia struggled to process the rape as Craig drove her back home.

Hiding her clothes away and taking a shower once home, Lydia kept the traumatic event to herself and failed to tell her loved ones.

Ignoring Craig’s phone calls, Lydia stays silent in her room and hides herself away. She’s been left unable to process everything, but has been carrying on as normal. Lydia even burned the clothes she was wearing in Wednesday night’s episode (September 6).

Lydia can’t cope (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Lydia struggles

Next week’s Emmerdale spoilers reveal that Lydia continues to struggle in the aftermath of her rape.

Continuing to keep the rape a secret from Sam and the rest of the Dingles, her family become increasingly worried about her behaviour.

But, will Lydia be able to open up and tell them about what Craig did to her? And, will she report Craig to the police?

Read more: Complete Emmerdale cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!