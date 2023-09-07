Emmerdale fans furious over Lydia burning her clothes: ‘Let’s see her taking back her power’

Last night in Emmerdale (Wednesday, September 6), Lydia couldn’t deal with the fact that Craig had raped her.

She grabbed the clothes she was wearing when it happened and went out to burn them.

Now, Emmerdale fans have been left furious over Lydia’s actions stating: ‘Let’s see her taking back her power.’

Lydia set her clothes alight (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Lydia destroyed the evidence

Last night, Lydia went to work for Kim but wasn’t her usual self. She just told Kim that her near-kiss with Craig was playing on her mind.

Kim then sent her home early, making Lydia return home. She then made a decision and booked a taxi to the police station.

However, she soon came face to face with a delighted Sam as he told her that he’d just had a couple of pints with Craig at the Woolpack.

Worried about how Craig was worming his way into her family, Lydia ran upstairs and retrieved her clothes from the basket in the bathroom.

Originally planning to take them to the police as evidence of the assault, she instead headed off to the woods and set them alight.

Crying alone, Lydia watched on as the evidence of the rape went up in flames.

Fans want justice (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans furious over Lydia burning her clothes

Emmerdale fans have been left furious over Lydia‘s decision to burn her clothes, wishing that she’d take ‘her power back’ and get the justice she deserves.

They were desperate for her to have gone to the police and reported Craig.

One fan wrote: “Yes I’ve been affected, I think it’s morally wrong for Lydia to keep quiet. Surely it’s a soap’s duty for men and women who are victims of assault to come forward immediately as the longer nothing happens, the more chance that the perpetrator would get away with it.”

Yes I’ve been affected, I think it’s morally wrong for Lydia to keep quiet. Surely it’s a soap’s duty for men and women who are victims of assault to come forward immediately as the longer nothing happens, the more chance that the perpetrator would get away with it.#emmerdale — Jamie Pragnell (@jamie_pragnell) September 6, 2023

#emmerdale so now the whole woods will go up in flames 🤔. Why couldn't they make the story where Lydia went to the police and reported it. — Bernice (@chockies20) September 6, 2023

Lydia nooo don’t burn the evidence 😢😭 💔 #Emmerdale — Leah Allen (@leahallen77) September 6, 2023

Another fan complained: “So now the whole woods will go up in flames. Why couldn’t they make the story where Lydia went to the police and reported it?”

A third fan was heartbroken and tweeted: “Lydia nooo don’t burn the evidence.”

However one fan over on Reddit said Lydia was just acting like a victim would and that we should not be blaming her, but the person who assaulted her.

Someone then replied they wouldn’t judge her in real life, but that they are “Tired of soaps handling [sexual assault] this way. I wanted her to go home tell Sam, or hell go straight to Kim. I want soaps to show victims how to handle this so people don’t feel shame or hide but instead go straight to the police.”

They continued: “Soaps have a chance to help empower victims, show them they have options other than to hide what has happened. Instead every time it’s a victim suffering alone. I’m bored of it and it angers me. I’m not victim blaming it’s just been done over and over.

“People learn from what they see and all soaps do is show them they need to feel shame when in fact they do not.

“I want more depictions of them taking back their power.”

Lydia’s not told anyone about the rape (Credit: ITV)

Will Lydia report Craig to the police?

At the moment, Lydia’s set the evidence of the rape on fire despite originally planning on going to the police to report Craig.

She’s not told any of her loved ones about the assault. But, will she pluck up the courage and report Craig to the police? Will Lydia eventually get justice?

Read more: Complete Emmerdale cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

Will Lydia report Craig to the police? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!