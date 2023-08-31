Emmerdale's Lydia, Craig, the Emmerdale logo and background of the Dales
Emmerdale spoilers: Craig rapes Lydia – but will she report him to the police?

Craig takes advantage

In Emmerdale spoilers for next week, Craig rapes Lydia as he takes advantage of her and their rekindled friendship.

With Craig rekindling his bond with Lydia, he soon sexually assaults her.

Will Lydia confide in her family about the horrific ordeal in Emmerdale spoilers?

Lydia wants to distance herself from Craig (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Lydia’s resignation angers Craig

Lydia and Sam are stunned when Craig turns up at their home and asks to talk about baby Toby.

Agreeing to talk about the past Lydia, takes Craig to Toby’s resting place. They both think about what their baby’s life would’ve been like whilst at the place where his ashes were scattered.

Bonding over their shared experience, the pair almost kiss each other before parting ways.

At Home Farm, Lydia takes her emotions out on Kim before confiding in her about her near-kiss.

Heading to Craig’s office, Lydia hands in her resignation but is taken aback as Craig admits how much their renewed friendship means to him.

Craig takes advantage of Lydia (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Craig rapes Lydia

Feeling as though she’s acted irrationally, Lydia hears Craig out and takes back her resignation.

However, things soon get dangerous as Craig reveals his real feelings for her and forces himself upon her.

Craig then rapes Lydia and drives her home, prompting Lydia to rush upstairs unable to process what’s happened.

After dropping Lydia off, Craig then calls her on the phone but Lydia ignores the call.

Taking a shower, Lydia then hides the clothes she was wearing when she was raped. Dealing with the pain herself, she keeps the traumatic experience a secret from her loved ones as she shuts herself away.

As Lydia suffers in silence, will she let her loved ones in? Will she report Craig to the police for sexually assaulting her?

Emmerdale - Lydia Comes Face To Face With Craig; A Man From Her Past (17th August 2023)

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

