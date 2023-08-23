Recently in Emmerdale, Lydia reunited with her old friend from the children’s home, Craig – the father of her late son.

The pair soon connected with each other as if they’d never been apart.

However, Emmerdale has now announced they will air a heartbreaking rape storyline for Lydia Dingle.

Craig rapes Lydia (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale to air rape storyline for Lydia Dingle

Emmerdale will air a rape storyline for Lydia as her old childhood friend, Craig, sexually assaults her.

The storyline reflects the shocking statistic of one in two rapes against women are from a partner or ex-partner.

Recently, Lydia bumped into Craig at a career fair and reconnected with him. She then told him that he was the father of her late son, Toby.

However, Craig’s attitude towards Lydia will soon change as he sexually assaults her in scenes that will air early September.

After the rape, Lydia struggles to process the event and debates whether to tell the police or not.

With Lydia keeping the attack to herself in the weeks after it happens, Lydia’s family will start to grow concerned about her behaviour.

Emmerdale have worked closely with Rape Crisis England and Wales to ensure that the storyline is as sensitive and accurate as possible.

Karen has spoken about being involved in the storyline (Credit: ITV)

Karen Blick on being a part of Lydia’s rape storyline

Lydia actress Karen Blick has spoken out about her involvement in Lydia’s rape storyline. She revealed: “Lydia’s rape is one of the most important and sensitive stories I have been part of during my time in Emmerdale. The research, preparation and aftermath of this story has been challenging and eye opening for me. One in four women have been raped or sexually assaulted as an adult, and after reading this statistic I found myself standing in the canteen at ITV looking around as that figure really shocked me.

“I have spoken to and met with women impacted by this crime, but this is very much Lydia’s story. Emmerdale tackles these socially important stories so well and I hope anyone impacted by this storyline can seek help and support, because no one should have to face this alone.”

The story will ‘resonate’ with other victims and survivors (Credit: ITV)

More on Lydia Dingle’s sexual assault

Emmerdale Producer Laura Shaw has stated: “Emmerdale has never shied away from telling difficult but important stories and with Lydia’s rape we do just that. With five out of six women who are raped not reporting it to the police, we really wanted to raise awareness of this issue and hopefully encourage any women who have been in a similar position to Lydia to speak out. We’ve been working really closely with Rape Crisis, who have held our hand every step of the way and given us invaluable support to be able to tell the story as authentically and responsibly as possible. We’re also mindful of when Emmerdale airs on ITV, so the drama will be implicit rather than explicit.

“Karen Blick’s harrowing, but courageous and brave performance, is truly outstanding as this story rips through the whole Dingle family and into the wider village community.”

Laura also noted that Sam and Lydia’s marriage will be ‘tested’ towards Christmas time as a result of the rape.

For more information and support, viewers can visit Rape Crisis’ website – www.rapecrisis.org.uk. You can also call their 24/7 Rape and Sexual Abuse Support Line on 0808 500 2222 or chat to them online 247sexualabusesupport.org.uk.

