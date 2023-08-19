Emmerdale’s Lydia Dingle in danger as fans concerned over Craig?

Emmerdale favourite Lydia Dingle could be in serious danger after fans spotted a disturbing hint about Craig Reed. The cleaner was left shocked this week after coming face to face with her ex.

Viewers watched as Lydia came face to face with Craig at a recruitment fair at the HOP. He is the father of Lydia’s unborn baby.

Lydia was horrified to see Craig again in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

She had previously confessed to burying the stillborn child near the children’s home that they grew up in. Craig had no idea about the baby as Lydia disappeared that night.

She had changed her name from Jenny, taken on her dead friend’s identity as Lydia and disappeared. She eventually found her way to Emmerdale where the truth emerged.

In last night’s episode Craig turned up at Lydia’s house. He had got her address from her CV to track her down.

As they sat in the cottage talking, Lydia reassured him that everything was fine after they both survived the children’s home. “We survived and made lives for ourselves,” Lydia told him. “We did good.”

Emmerdale: Is Lydia Dingle in danger?

However as they chatted Sam returned home and things got awkward. Clearly feeling put out, Sam asked whether Craig was looking to hire Lydia.

“I’ve just taken a new office in town,” said Craig. “I’m looking for programmers, developers…

“But we’ll always need cleaning staff, and considering Lydia’s something of an expert.” Turning to Lydia he added: “The offer still stands. Think about it, and if you’re interested call me.”

Emmerdale fans are convinced Craig is evil and will hurt Lydia (Credit: ITV)

But fans don’t think Craig is as nice as he claims. Instead they think he is a danger to Lydia.

One said: “Craig who hasn’t seen Lydia (or Jenny as he knows her by) for 33 years now he seems obsessed with her. What are his real intentions?”

Read more: Emmerdale fans demand Kerry’s return after her surprise cameo

A second said: “Is Craig Lydia’s stalker? He rocks up at her home. Sam won’t be pleased.” A third said: “Craig – you just know he’s going to end up in the padded cell next to Colin.”

Another added: “Do you have a partner? Did anyone notice that little pause before lying? Warning signs are there, Lydia/Jenny.”

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!