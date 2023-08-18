Emmerdale fans demand Kerry’s return after her surprise cameo

Fans of Emmerdale have demanded a full-time return for Kerry Wyatt following her surprise cameo in last night’s episode of the soap (August 17). This came as Dan said his goodbyes to the village and prepared for prison.

As Dan awaited sentencing, old flame Kerry face-timed in to offer Dan some words of support. “The whole village is rooting for you,” she told him. “Oh and I’ll tell you another thing, if that judge has got an ounce of intelligence, he’ll see straight away that you’re a good ‘un.”

Unfortunately, the judge did not seem to agree, and sentenced Dan to eight years in prison. Oops.

Kerry also phoned in to support Chloe after she gave birth (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans demand Kerry’s return after surprise cameo

As Dan and Kerry’s scene together aired, fans took to Twitter to share their reactions. Many were happy to see Kerry back on our screens (albeit within another, much smaller screen), and wondered whether she’d be back again soon.

“Love Kerry, absolute legend,” wrote one fan as the scene aired.

“Kerry coming back soon then,” said one fan, with a mind-blown emoji.

#Emmerdale 😳 Kerry coming back soon then 🤯🙄 — ChrisP (@Chris1968E) August 17, 2023

“Is Kerry coming home from her cruise ship?” asked another.

Is Kerry coming home from her cruise ship #emmerdale — The Hon John Bramall of Saddleworth FBPE (@guyfoxy) August 17, 2023

“I miss Kerry, is she coming back sometime?” asked a third.

I miss Kerry, is she coming back sometime. — Irene📖😻🌸🌺💐 (@NoSecretReally) August 18, 2023

Could Kerry’s cameo precede a full-time return?

Kerry’s working on a cruise ship at the moment, but should be back soon (Credit: ITV)

Why did Laura Norton leave Emmerdale – and is Kerry coming back soon?

Actress Laura Norton is currently on maternity leave after welcoming her second child, Ronnie, in October. It is believed that she will return to the soap later this year.

During her phone call with Dan, Kerry teased a return, saying: “I wish I could be there for you all. I love you, Dan. I’ll see you very soon.”

Kerry left the village last year, in the aftermath of lover Al Chapman’s death. Looking to get away from it all, she took a job on a cruise ship. Her call to Dan marks Kerry’s second cameo – having also called in to support Chloe after she gave birth earlier this year.

