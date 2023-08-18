Kerry smiling on Emmerdale against village background and logo (Credit: ITV/Composite: ED!)
Soaps

Emmerdale fans demand Kerry’s return after her surprise cameo

Could our Kerry come back?

By Joel Harley

Fans of Emmerdale have demanded a full-time return for Kerry Wyatt following her surprise cameo in last night’s episode of the soap (August 17). This came as Dan said his goodbyes to the village and prepared for prison.

As Dan awaited sentencing, old flame Kerry face-timed in to offer Dan some words of support. “The whole village is rooting for you,” she told him. “Oh and I’ll tell you another thing, if that judge has got an ounce of intelligence, he’ll see straight away that you’re a good ‘un.”

Unfortunately, the judge did not seem to agree, and sentenced Dan to eight years in prison. Oops.

Kerry on Facetime in Emmerdale
Kerry also phoned in to support Chloe after she gave birth (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans demand Kerry’s return after surprise cameo

As Dan and Kerry’s scene together aired, fans took to Twitter to share their reactions. Many were happy to see Kerry back on our screens (albeit within another, much smaller screen), and wondered whether she’d be back again soon.

“Love Kerry, absolute legend,” wrote one fan as the scene aired.

“Kerry coming back soon then,” said one fan, with a mind-blown emoji.

“Is Kerry coming home from her cruise ship?” asked another.

“I miss Kerry, is she coming back sometime?” asked a third.

Could Kerry’s cameo precede a full-time return?

Kerry looking uneasy
Kerry’s working on a cruise ship at the moment, but should be back soon (Credit: ITV)

Why did Laura Norton leave Emmerdale – and is Kerry coming back soon?

Actress Laura Norton is currently on maternity leave after welcoming her second child, Ronnie, in October. It is believed that she will return to the soap later this year.

During her phone call with Dan, Kerry teased a return, saying: “I wish I could be there for you all. I love you, Dan. I’ll see you very soon.”

Kerry left the village last year, in the aftermath of lover Al Chapman’s death. Looking to get away from it all, she took a job on a cruise ship. Her call to Dan marks Kerry’s second cameo – having also called in to support Chloe after she gave birth earlier this year.

Read more: Complete Emmerdale cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Emmerdale - Dan's Proposal to Kerry Goes Badly Wrong

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7:30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!

Related Topics

Emmerdale Kerry Wyatt

Trending Articles

Holly Willoughby speaks on This Morning, her husband Dan Baldwin poses for a photo
Inside Holly Willoughby’s lavish London home as she prepares for This Morning return
This Morning today featured Andi Peters, as well as Josie Gibson
This Morning viewers express concern over Andi Peters as he hosts with Josie today: ‘Are you okay?’
EastEnders logo and background (Credit: BBC/Composite: ED!)
Family and friends pay tribute as ‘immensely talented’ EastEnders actress dies
Josie Gibson smiling on This Morning
This Morning fans urge Josie to become permanent presenter as she reveals it’s her ‘last day’
Michael Parkinson puts a finger to his brow
Most iconic – and most controversial – Michael Parkinson interviews following death of beloved broadcaster
Phillip Schofield has a serious expression on his face
Phillip Schofield dealt blow over TV return amid his ‘fears he’ll never work again’