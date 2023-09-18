Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Jacob dead as Victoria makes a costly error?

In Emmerdale spoilers tonight (Monday, September 18), Jacob’s life is on the line as Victoria makes a costly error.

At the tasting event, Jacob has an allergic reaction after being led to believe that the sliders were nut-free.

But, will Jacob end up dead at the hands of Victoria in Emmerdale spoilers?

Vic puts Jacob’s life at risk (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Jacob dead?

Tonight, Jacob attends Victoria’s tasting event and is told by her that a slider is nut-free.

However, as he takes a bite, it turns out that Victoria has made a huge mistake as the slider actually contains nuts.

As Jacob drops to the floor whilst having an allergic reaction, he tries to communicate to Victoria that his Auto Adrenaline Injector is in the car.

Vic rushes off to find the pen but struggles. Meanwhile, Jacob continues to get weaker.

Later on, David hears about Jacob’s allergic reaction and heads to the hospital. But, will Jacob survive this ordeal? And, will Victoria get herself into trouble?

Cathy sets out to cure her PMDD (Credit: ITV)

Cathy’s new plan shocks April

Last week, Cathy got it into her head that she could have a hysterectomy and took her research to Liam.

She then booked an appointment with the consultants in America despite Bob telling her that she was too young to have the surgery.

Tonight, April’s shocked when she hears of Cathy’s new plan to cure her PMDD. But, can she change Cathy’s mind?

Sam and Lydia hit a rough patch (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Sam leaves Lydia for Ireland

Sam tries to make a desperate attempt to restore his marriage to Lydia but fails to do so.

As Sam leaves for Ireland, Lydia tries to hide the pain she is in and puts on a brave face.

Sam can’t help but feel as though Lydia is pushing him away. As Sam feels as though Lydia doesn’t love him any more, can Lydia open up to him?

Read more: Complete Emmerdale cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

Are you looking forward to Emmerdale tonight? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!