In Emmerdale spoilers for next week, Jacob’s life is on the line as Victoria makes a huge mistake telling him that the food at a tasting event is nut-free.

Suffering an allergic reaction, Jacob drops to the floor in The Hide and weakens.

But, will Jacob end up dying at the hands of Victoria in Emmerdale spoilers?

Victoria messes up (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Victoria makes a costly error

At a tasting event at The Hide, Victoria accidentally tells Jacob that a slider is nut-free when it’s not. Soon enough, Jacob eats one and suffers an allergic reaction and everyone in The Hide panics.

As Jacob’s loved ones search for an Auto Adrenaline Injector, Jacob is able to point to one being in his car.

Victoria then rushes off to grab it, hoping to bring it back to a weakening Jacob.

Looking for the pen in the car, Victoria struggles to find it, with time not on their side.

But, will she be able to find it and save Jacob’s life? Or, will it be too late?

Jacob is rushed to hospital (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Jacob dies – and it’s Vic’s fault?

Later, David finds out about Jacob’s allergic reaction and rushes off to see him at the hospital.

Leyla’s livid with Victoria for putting Jacob’s life on the line and decides upon getting revenge. As Jacob fights for his life in hospital, Victoria is consumed with immense guilt.

Unable to deal with the pressure, she then tells Gabby about what happened. With the news about Victoria’s mistake getting out, Gabby ends up losing potential buyers for HOP.

Setting out in a bid for revenge, Leyla turns up and is appalled to find Victoria still at work.

She then threatens to ruin the business, prompting Gabby to fire Victoria. But, will Jacob pull through? And, is losing her job the least of Victoria’s worries?

