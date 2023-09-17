Emmerdale fans are predicting a shock pregnancy twist for a teen character. The ITV soap’s teen stars have been increasingly thrust to the forefront of late and Cathy Hope now has a major storyline.

Viewers know Cathy has been diagnosed with PMDD. The condition causes her to have mental health issues during the lead-up to her period each month.

Emmerdale teen Cathy Hope is determined to find a way to cure her PMDD (Credit: ITV)

There is no easy cure for the condition. Fans have watched as Cathy has spiralled out of control half the month and put her own life at risk multiple times.

Last week she found what she thought was a cure. She had read online that some women have managed to be free of the condition after having their reproductive system removed.

The surgery would leave Cathy without a womb or ovaries and make it impossible for her to naturally have children. But Cathy pointed out that that was a small price to pay to live a normal life.

Emmerdale: Teen pregnancy shock?

Her dad Bob Hope refused to even consider it. Cathy’s doctors also told her she was too young.

That forced her into drastic action. She took her dad’s credit card and booked a consultation with a very expensive doctor in America.

However fans are now convinced that she will fail – but decide on another course of action. With Cathy’s condition brought on by her periods – they think she’ll take drastic action to stop them – by getting pregnant.

She plans to convince teen dad Samson to get her pregnant in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Spoilers have revealed she will arrange a date with teen dad Samson Dingle. But will she try to get pregnant to stop her condition?

But fans aren’t impressed. One said: “Do we need another schoolgirl pregnancy storyline so soon after Amelia? Pregnancy storylines are rubbish at the best of times, but this sounds [expletive].”

A second said: “Hopefully she comes to her senses before actually getting pregnant. What does she do after she’s give birth and her PMDD returns. Isn’t she then putting her baby’s safety at risk when she turns into she-hulk.”

Another said: “If Samson is too stupid not to use protection, oh well.” Do you think Cathy will get pregnant?

