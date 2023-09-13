Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Cathy’s distraught when she finally gets a diagnosis for her health ordeal

In Emmerdale spoilers tonight (Wednesday, September 13), Cathy’s distraught when she finally gets a diagnosis for her health ordeal.

As she’s officially diagnosed, Cathy’s desperate to find a cure for herself. But, can Cathy come to terms with her diagnosis in Emmerdale spoilers?

Cathy is diagnosed with PMDD (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Cathy gets an official diagnosis

Cathy’s been struggling with a health ordeal for quite a while and is desperate for answers. Now, she finally gets to find out what’s the matter with her after all this time of waiting.

Tonight, Cathy heads to her appointment with Bob by her side, awaiting her official diagnosis.

There’s an initial sigh of relief when she’s officially diagnosed with PMDD.

Bob does his best to support Cathy as he shares his sympathy for her condition.

However, Cathy’s soon disheartened when she discovers that there is no know cure for the condition.

All she can do is manage her symptoms, devastating her as she realises that she’ll have to live with the condition forever. But, can Cathy come to terms with her PMDD? And, can Bob support her on her journey?

Cain betrays Moira (Credit: ITV)

Cain and Caleb set out on their trip

Viewers will know that last night (Tuesday, September 12), Cain received a mysterious text whilst in the Woolpack with Caleb.

He then asked him if he would like to go on a little trip out of the village with him.

Now, Cain and Caleb agree to stick together as they head off on their outing.

As Cain heads out, Moira watches on. She’s furious that Cain has still gone ahead with the trip after she’d told him not to.

But, where has Cain decided to take Caleb? What are the brothers plotting? And, how long will they be away from the village for?

