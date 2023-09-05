Emmerdale spoilers: Cathy attacks Wendy as she receives official diagnosis

In Emmerdale spoilers for next week, Cathy attacks Wendy as she receives an official diagnosis for her health issues.

After finding out that she has PMDD, Cathy directs her anger towards Wendy.

But, will Wendy be able to forgive Cathy for her actions in Emmerdale spoilers?

Cathy has PMDD (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Cathy gets an official diagnosis

At the moment, Cathy suspects that she might have PMDD but hasn’t got an official diagnosis yet.

Next week, Cathy has this confirmed as she receives her official diagnosis, sparking some relief.

Bob feels bad for Cathy as she’s disheartened when they’re told that she can only manage her symptoms rather than cure herself completely of them.

After her appointment, Cathy frustrates Bob when she sets out about finding a cure for PMDD.

But, can Cathy accept that this just isn’t possible and seek to manage her condition instead?

Cathy rages (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Cathy attacks Wendy

Later on, in anger, Cathy throws an ornament through the window of the B&B and just misses Manpreet.

Wendy rushes to deal with Cathy but becomes the new target of Cathy’s anger and is shoved to the ground by her.

Bob sees the altercation and tries to help but suddenly gets a pain in his chest. Manpreet checks Bob over whilst Wendy tells Cathy to leave.

Distressed, Cathy heads off with a bleeding cut on her hand from her violent outburst.

Finding an injured Cathy at the Bandstand, Liam takes a look at the cut with Cathy’s reluctant permission.

Cathy’s initially grateful for Liam as he offers her a listening ear. However, she soon jumps to conclusions whilst talking to him.

But, what conclusions does Cathy jump to? Can she control her symptoms before anybody else gets hurt? And, are her loved ones capable of supporting her on this health journey?

