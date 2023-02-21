Cathy looks upset on Emmerdale; inset, Bob is shocked (Credit: ITV/Composite: Entertainment Daily)
Soaps

Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Cathy lashes out in a violent rage leaving Bob distraught

Cathy's latest outburst may threaten the B&B's grand opening

By Joel Harley
| Updated:

Emmerdale spoilers tonight have revealed that Cathy Hope explodes at dad Bob, resulting in chaos to the B&B reopening plans.

Can Bob make things right with his daughter?

And, in other Emmerdale spoilers tonight, Samson continues to try and sow discontent between Noah and Amelia.

Meanwhile, Gabby grows frustrated with her lack of progress in seducing Nicky.

Read our Emmerdale spoilers tonight in full below.

Bernice talks to an upset looking Cathy on Emmerdale
Bernice attempts to console an upset and confused Cathy (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Cathy’s temper threatens the B&B reopening

As preparations continue for the B&B reopening, Cathy continues to struggle with her emotions.

Her mood worsens when she accidentally destroys the cake Marlon has brought over for the occasion.

Feeling humiliated, Cathy flees in tears.

Later, Bob is left distraught by the turn of events, while Bernice attempts to console Cathy.

Bernice gives her an amethyst pendant to help with the stress.

Feeling better, Cathy attempts to apologise to Bob.

However, she loses her temper again when he tells her that it’d be best if she stayed away from the B&B,

Exploding with rage, Cathy violently stomps on the amethyst pendant, destroying it.

As she descends into confused tears, Cathy can’t understand why she is feeling like this.

Can Bob be there for upset Cathy?

Samson, Noah and Amelia sit together in the cafe on Emmerdale
Samson is plotting something (Credit: ITV)

Samson continues to drive a wedge between Noah and Amelia

Amelia, Samson and Noah sit down for drinks together at the cafe.

But Samson has an ulterior motive – and continues to sow discontent between Noah and Amelia.

What is the next stage in his plan?

Sam, Amelia and Noah sit happily together, talking on Emmerdale
Samson is determined to drive Amelia and Noah apart (Credit: ITV)

Gabby grows frustrated with Nicky

At Home Farm, Gabby grows frustrated with Nicky.

She still has the hots for the nanny, but her advances keep coming to nothing.

After yet another rejection, she’s left wondering what else she can do.

Will Gabby ever get her man?

Read more: Complete Emmerdale cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Emmerdale - Cathy Smashes Heath's Guitar

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7:30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

