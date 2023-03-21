Emmerdale's Cathy is looking upset next to the Emmerdale logo and background
Emmerdale fans call out huge blunder as Cathy is given shock health diagnosis

It was suggested that Cathy has Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder

By Tamzin Meyer

In last night’s episode of Emmerdale (Monday March 20, 2023), Manpreet sat down with Bob and gave him a hypothetical diagnosis for Cathy.

She suggested that Cathy might have Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder.

However, fans have been quick to call out a huge blunder in these scenes.

Bob looks worried on Emmerdale
Manpreet suggested that Cathy might have Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder (Credit: ITV)

Cathy was given a shock health diagnosis

Last week, Cathy had a manic episode as she skipped school before a Tequila Rocks gig with her friends.

She’d grabbed a bottle of alcohol and was dancing on a bridge, risking her own life.

Luckily, Bob managed to come to her rescue and stop the teen from falling.

Last night, after Cathy’s recent hospital trip, Manpreet caught Wendy researching possible reasons for Cathy’s behaviour online.

Manpreet then started doing some research of her own.

Later on, she sat Bob down and told him that she thought that Cathy might have Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder.

If this was the case, Cathy could suffer from the symptoms up until the menopause.

Bob wanted to keep this hypothetical diagnosis a secret from Cathy but Cathy overheard their conversation and confronted him.

With this, Bob promised to support Cathy through her health journey.

Manpreet and Wendy talk to Bob, looking concerned on Emmerdale
Fans have questioned the scenes (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans spot huge Cathy blunder

Emmerdale fans have been left confused over these diagnosis scenes.

They’ve spotted a huge blunder as Manpreet spoke to Bob about Cathy’s diagnosis rather than Cathy herself.

As Cathy is now 16, she would have to be consulted rather than her parent.

One fan complained: “Like they’d discuss Cathy’s health issue with her dad and not her.”

Another viewer questioned: “Cathy’s your patient, so why are you telling Bob instead of her?”

A third fan pointed out: “Cathy is 16, Manpreet should be talking to her.”

A fourth and final fan tweeted: “Of course Cathy had to overhear rather than them just telling her first rather than Bob.”

Cathy might have PMDD (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: What is PMDD?

Manpreet gave Cathy a hypothetical diagnosis of Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder (PMDD.)

She mentioned that this is a fairly new disorder but one that could see Cathy suffer symptoms for decades.

PMDD is a more severe form of Premenstrual Syndrome (PMS).

It can cause depression and mood swings as well as other emotional and physical symptoms in the weeks leading up to menstruation.

More information on PMDD can be found here: What is PMDD? – Mind

Emmerdale - There's Speculation Over Cathy's Diagnosis

