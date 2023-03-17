Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Cathy dies as she spirals out of control?

Our Emmerdale spoilers tonight have revealed that Cathy Hope puts herself in danger when she begins to spiral out of control on a night out.

Cathy, April and some village teenagers plan to go to a gig in town – but Cathy’s reckless behaviour puts her in risk.

Will Cathy die?

Can Bob and Wendy get Cathy the help she needs before it’s too late?

Elsewhere, Paddy continues to struggle with his feelings.

And Alex attempts to win over Charles.

Read our Emmerdale spoilers tonight in full below.

Cathy’s reckless behaviour leaves her friends concerned (Credit: ITV)

Rebellious Cathy puts herself in harm’s way

Cathy and the kids are off to see a gig in town.

But rebellious Cathy is less than thrilled at the prospect of being chaperoned by Wendy.

So she puts a plan into action, pocketing a bottle of booze before they set out.

April and the other teens are left shocked and concerned by Cathy’s reckless behaviour.

Cathy’s latest move leaves Bob and Wendy reeling (Credit: ITV)

As Cathy puts her own life in danger, Bob and Wendy realise that the youth is in need of real help.

Can they get Cathy the help she needs?

Or will she be killed before they can reach her?

Paddy continues on the long road to recovery (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Paddy struggles with his recovery

Yesterday, Paddy and Chas came to an understanding and agreed to start divorce proceedings.

Paddy is making progress, but he continues to struggle with his mental health.

Amidst his pain, he comes to a decision – but what is it?

Will Paddy be okay?

Alex has some way to go to win over Charles (Credit: ITV)

Alex tries to ingratiate himself with Charles

Meanwhile, Charles is still aloof with ex-con Alex.

Hoping to ingratiate himself to Naomi’s dad, Alex attempts to win him over.

But to what end?

What are Alex’s true motives?

