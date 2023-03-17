Emmerdale: What’s really wrong with Cathy as she’s taken to hospital?

Tonight’s episode of Emmerdale saw Cathy Hope rushed to hospital amidst a spiralling mental health crisis.

As she, April and the other teens skipped school to attend a gig, Cathy alarmed everyone by putting herself in harm’s way.

The doctor suggested that she may be suffering from depression.

But what’s really wrong with Cathy?

Cathy’s mood swings take a dangerous turn

In tonight’s episode (Friday March 17), Cathy, April, Heath and Marshall planned to head into Leeds to see a gig.

Upon learning that Wendy would be accompanying them into town, Cathy formulated a plan – to skip school and go to Leeds alone.

She then stole a bottle of whiskey from the B&B, her mood fluctuating wildly.

As the teens headed out of the village, Cathy’s behaviour became increasingly erratic.

Climbing onto the wall of a bridge, Cathy teetered on the verge of chaos.

She was moments away from toppling onto the rocks and river below.

Dad Bob managed to talk Cathy down, just in time.

Witnessing Cathy’s mania firsthand, Manpreet suggested that Bob take Cathy to the hospital.

Seeing a doctor, Cathy explained her symptoms.

The doctor told a devastated Cathy that they suspected she may be dealing with depression.

But is there more to her condition?

What’s wrong with Cathy?

Emmerdale spoilers: Cathy gets a devastating diagnosis

Spoilers for next week’s episode have revealed that Cathy is set to learn the reason for her erratic behaviour and mood swings.

Manpreet tells Bob that she thinks Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder may be the cause for Cathy’s suffering.

This is an extreme version of Premenstrual Syndrome (PSD) which causes wild mood swings and physical symptoms.

This condition can affect those afflicted for much of their lives.

When Manpreet tells Bob of Cathy’s suspected diagnosis, he suggests that they keep it to themselves until it can be confirmed.

However, Cathy is eavesdropping on the conversation – and hears everything.

Telling her that they’ll get through it together, Bob is unable to reach Cathy – who storms out.

When he finds his daughter, Bob does his best to reassure Cathy, telling her that he will support her through whatever follows.

