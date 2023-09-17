Emmerdale star forced to sleep on the streets of Italy after travel disaster

Emmerdale star Alexander Lincoln has been forced to sleep on the streets after a disaster. The Jamie Tate actor was travelling when disaster struck.

He arrived in Pisa, Italy at 1.30am after delays but without a hotel booking. Sharing a picture on Instagram he wrote: “Me getting to Pisa at 1.30am with no hotel booking.”

Emmerdale star Alexander Lincoln was forced to sleep on the streets after travel disaster (Credit: Instagram)

Alexander later posted a picture of his sleeping bag on a strip of grass outside the airport revealing it to be his bed for the night. After his ordeal, he shared snaps of himself hiking in Italy.

His travel drama comes after he revealed he turned down the chance to return to Emmerdale. Viewers watched as Jamie was presumed dead after a dramatic car crash.

Emmerdale star in travel disaster

However there were multiple clues that he had in fact survived and just faked his death. It was later confirmed that he had faked his death to escape mum Kim’s control. But he ended up fleeing abroad after trying to kill his mother in law, Hazel.

Now actor Alexander has told how he has been approached ‘quite a few times’ to return. But would he make a comeback when his career is going from strength to strength?

Is Jamie Tate making a shock comeback to Emmerdale? (Credit: ITV)

“It’s a conversation that I’ve had quite a few times,” he told The Sun. “At the moment, I’m quite enjoying this vibe and writing, so we’ll see what happens in the future.”

The actor also recently told Attitude magazine: “I loved the show. I lived in Leeds for two and a half years. I miss everyone from the show deeply. No one knew who I was before it – I’d done some very tiny things.

Read more: Emmerdale spoilers: Victoria’s mistake leaves Jacob dead?

“It was my initiation into the acting world. I can never thank them enough for that experience. But I don’t know, to be honest. There have been talks. But for now, I really want to focus on this year: I want to produce, start my own scripts.

“There are other parts I want tot play. There are constraints. Being on the show, it’s such hard work – you don’t have time to do anything else. Booking a holiday is hard enough.”

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

