Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Jacob’s huge mistake pushes David over the edge?

In Emmerdale spoilers tonight (Friday December 30, 2022), David finds out that Jacob lied to his friend, Phoebe, about Liam being his dad.

He’s heartbroken.

But, will Jacob’s huge mistake push David over the edge in Emmerdale spoilers?

What time is Emmerdale on tonight?

Emmerdale will air at a slightly earlier time tonight.

The ITV soap usually airs at 7.30pm.

However, tonight, the soap will air for half an hour, at 7.00pm.

Emmerdale spoilers: David’s heartbroken over Jacob’s lies

Tonight, David finds out that Jacob lied to his friend, Phoebe, about Liam being his dad.

Last night (Thursday December 29, 2022), Jacob pretended that Liam was his dad, to impress his medical school friend.

He asked Liam to go along with the story.

However, things got more out of control when Phoebe invited Jacob, Liam and Leyla for a meal.

Tonight, after the family meal, David finds out Jacob’s lies.

He’s heartbroken.

Jacob tries to do his best to make it up to him.

With David struggling to keep the shop running and splitting up from Vic, life’s not going well for him at the moment.

Will this be the final straw for David?

Will Jacob’s huge mistake tip David over the edge?

Bernice gets an idea

Last night, Bernice was seen struggling with her menopause symptoms.

In the salon, Priya complained to her that her office was freezing and the heating needed turning on.

Bernice explained that she couldn’t have the heating turned up as she was sweating.

Later on, at Nicola’s, Bernice crumbled as Liam turned up for her medical visit.

She explained that she felt like her brain was like cotton wool and she feels like she wants to kill everyone when they irritate her.

He then suggested that she tries out HRT.

Tonight, Bernice thinks that the support around the menopause should be modernised.

She then gets an idea for a new project.

What is Bernice’s project idea?

Emmerdale spoilers: Paddy struggles

Paddy recently got distracted by Chas’ messages at work and gave Vinny’s dog, Chip, an overdose of sedative.

Tonight, he sits in his car and starts crying.

He finds himself struggling to cope as his world falls apart.

Will Paddy get through this?

