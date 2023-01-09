Emmerdale spoilers tonight: David asks Jacob to lie about the stabbing

In Emmerdale spoilers for tonight (Monday January 9, 2023), David asks Jacob to lie about what really happened during the stabbing.

At the hospital, the police question Jacob.

But, will Jacob lie about the stabbing in Emmerdale spoilers?

Will Jacob cover up what happened? (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Jacob lies about the stabbing

Jacob’s in hospital after the stabbing.

David asks him to lie about what really happened.

Jacob feels uncomfortable but lies to the police when being questioned.

David worries about Jacob’s future as he supports his son in hospital.

Later on, David is delighted when he gets an offer from someone wanting to buy the shop – Eric.

Although it means that Eric can’t retire as planned, David’s over the moon that his dad is willing to help him keep the shop.

Are things looking up for David?

Rhona and Naomi clash (Credit: ITV)

Rhona and Naomi turn to physical violence

April stands up to bully Marshall at the café.

She punches him.

Rhona finds out and blames Naomi for being a bad influence on April.

Things are made worse when Rhona finds out that April’s also had a piercing behind her back.

With Nicola adding fuel to the fire, Rhona confronts Naomi.

Naomi tries to depict herself in a good light but the pair soon turn to physical violence as things get out of hand.

Rhona ends up on the floor with her ego wounded as Marlon sides with Naomi rather than her.

Is Naomi the reason that April’s acting up?

Bernice has an idea (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Bernice turns her frown upside down

Bernice is excited about her new job at the B&B but Nicola tells her to calm down a bit.

Nicola’s right to be cautious as Eric reveals that he wants to sell the B&B meaning that Bernice won’t have a job anymore.

Bernice is devastated but soon perks up when Nicola suggests that she buys the B&B herself.

Will Bernice become the new owner of the B&B?

Dawn is delighted with Rhona’s offer (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Dawn gets a job offer

Dawn’s over the moon when Rhona lets her return to the vets.

She offers her a chance to train as a vet nurse.

Is this the start of a new career for Dawn?

Nicky is here to stay (Credit: ITV)

Nicky stays at Home Farm

Kim and Dawn make peace with each other.

An agreement is made for Nicky to stay on at Home Farm.

