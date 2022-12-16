In Emmerdale spoilers for next week, April rebels and starts developing an attitude, making Rhona and Marlon raise their concerns.

After seeing April spend time with Naomi, the couple are quick to accuse Naomi of being a bad influence.

Is Naomi influencing April to misbehave in Emmerdale spoilers?

April’s now a teenager (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: April’s growing up

April’s recently turned thirteen years old, meaning that she’s started to act like a teenager.

A few weeks ago, April was seen trying on some lip gloss to try and impress Arthur.

Her crush on Arthur caused an argument between her and Cathy as her friend tried to play matchmaker, with April being upset when Arthur rejected her.

It was later revealed that Arthur is gay, breaking April’s heart as she realised that she would never be Arthur’s girlfriend.

When Mary brought up April’s crush on Arthur, April started taking her upset out on her.

Now, as Marlon has employed Naomi as his kitchen assistant in The Woolpack, April starts looking up to Naomi whilst rebelling in the process.

But, is Naomi to blame for April’s attitude?

Rhona points the finger at Naomi (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Rhona blames Naomi

Viewers will know that Marlon has recently employed Naomi as his kitchen assistant.

Seeing Naomi struggle to find a job, Marlon offered her the job of being his assistant once he returned back to work.

He was impressed by her efforts when preparing the buffet with him.

Next week, April looks up to Naomi for advice as she gives April some support over how to handle her situation with Arthur.

However, as April starts to develop an attitude and starts painting her nails with bright colours, Naomi gets the blame.

Rhona confronts Naomi and accuses her of being a bad influence.

Naomi argues with Rhona, trying to prove that she’s innocent.

Still bitter at Naomi after her attack, Nicola starts adding more fuel to the fire by strengthening Rhona’s doubts about Naomi.

Will Rhona and Marlon believe Naomi?

Or, will Naomi lose yet another job thanks to Nicola?

Read more: Who is in the cast of Emmerdale 2022? Meet the full line-up

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

Is Naomi to blame for April’s behaviour? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!