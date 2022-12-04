Emmerdale spoilers: Marlon takes huge step in his road to recovery

In Emmerdale spoilers for next week, Marlon takes a huge step in his road to recovery as he goes back to what he loves doing best.

As Chas and Charity give him a job, Marlon is over the moon and appoints an assistant.

Who will Marlon choose to help him in Emmerdale spoilers?

Marlon has been working hard to get to this point (Credit: ITV)

Marlon wants to gradually get his life back

Since his stroke, Marlon has been gradually working on rebuilding his strength back up.

With his physio, he has been frequently getting used to chopping vegetables and preparing food again.

Noticing that The Woolpack were advertising for a temporary chef to fill his role, Marlon started worrying that there wouldn’t be a job for him when he eventually returned to work.

Helping out in the kitchen with Naomi for the day, Marlon was delighted to get back into the kitchen.

However, he later told Ryan how the day had really taken it out of him.

Ryan told Marlon that he could return to work as The Woolpack is missing him.

They would work with him to give him part-time work and an assistant to help him, doing whatever it takes to get him back.

Read more: Entertainment Daily Awards 2022: Vote for your Best Soap Villain now!

Marlon’s heading back to the kitchen (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Marlon returns to work

Next week, Marlon is excited to get back to work, after confirming arrangements with Chas and Charity.

Needing an assistant, Marlon gets to choose who he wants to help him.

Noticing how good Naomi was at helping him the other day, Marlon offers her the job.

Naomi’s ecstatic.

Rhona couldn’t be happier to see Marlon thriving again at The Woolpack.

She’s optimistic, supporting him in taking the huge step of working as a chef again.

Is this job a positive sign that Marlon’s getting closer to recovery?

Read more: Who is in the cast of Emmerdale 2022? Meet the full line-up

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!