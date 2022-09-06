Emmerdale spoilers: Naomi to go to prison for Nicola’s attack?

Next week’s Emmerdale spoilers reveal Naomi’s fears that she’ll end up in jail after being accused of attacking Nicola.

With Nicola and the police on her case, Naomi’s starting to feel the guilt.

Will Naomi go to prison in Emmerdale spoilers?

Nicola was attacked (Credit: ITV)

Nicola’s attack

Viewers will remember that Nicola was assaulted earlier this year, leaving her trying to track down her attackers ever since.

After a night out with Laurel and Bernice, Nicola found herself in a car park surrounded by a group of viscious young girls.

Getting on the wrong side of them, they started to corner her as she made her way to her car.

The gang then took her car keys and purse, making her chase after them.

It was then that the girls proceeded to physically attack her, leaving Nicola on the ground.

In the aftermath of the attack, Nicola realised that the girls had actually filmed the attack and posted it on social media.

After the police failed to find her attackers, Nicola took it upon herself to find whoever was responsible.

Nicola recognised Naomi (Credit: ITV)

Nicola accused Naomi

Charles’s daughter, Naomi, has seemed like trouble ever since she turned up in the village.

She recently got a job at the cafe, and was soon introduced to her colleague, Nicola.

However, things took a turn for the worst as Nicola started accusing Naomi of attacking her.

She recognised her voice and trainers from the day of the attack.

Whilst Naomi denied it at first, the guilt crept up on her.

She then confessed to Charles that she was there on the day of the attack and that Nicola was right to accuse her.

Nicola’s determined to punish Naomi (Credit: ITV)

Will Naomi got to prison?

Emmerdale spoilers for next week reveal Naomi’s concerns after returning from the police station.

She’s starting to really worry that she could go to prison.

Nicola’s constantly putting pressure on her to ‘fess up, with Naomi feeling more guilty as the days go on.

Will she go to prison for the attack?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

