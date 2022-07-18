Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Nicola’s revenge attack on young girl?

Emmerdale spoilers for tonight (Monday, July 18 2022) reveal Nicola fears her video may have led to a girl getting attacked.

Meanwhile Leyla‘s behaviour leaves David furious. Will he realise what’s going on?

All this and more in tonight’s episode of Emmerdale.

Has Nicola’s actions led to a girl getting attacked? (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Nicola’s video leads to an attack?

Last month Nicola was attacked by a group of teenage girls, who recorded the assault and posted it online.

After the attack she was taken to hospital, however when she returned home she was struggling with PTSD.

Nicola feared the girls would turn up at her house, as they had her address from her drivers licence.

When Laurel came round, Nicola ended up hitting her over the head.

She realised she needed help and last week her husband Jimmy returned from his work trip.

Nicola told Jimmy how she had been struggling.

However Nicola became fed up of the police not being able to find her attackers.

Even though the police removed the video, Nicola decided she would repost it online, asking members of the public if they could help identify the girl.

When people started to suggest a girl named Saskia could be the attacker, Nicola went to PC Swirling with the information.

However he warned her that posting that video online could be dangerous, warning that people could go after this girl.

And it looks like PC Swirling may be right…

In tonight’s episode, Nicola discovers that this girl has been attacked and she’s worried her social media post may have encouraged people to go after her.

Could Nicola be in big trouble?

Leyla flashes the cash, leaving David angry (Credit: ITV)

Leyla’s behaviour leaves David furious

David thinks Leyla is not being there for Jacob before he heads off to university. Little does he know, Leyla is struggling with a cocaine addiction.

When David makes his thoughts known, Leyla goes to see Jacob.

But when she flashes the cash, David is infuriated.

