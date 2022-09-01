Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Nicola finds her attacker in the village

Tonight’s Emmerdale spoilers (Thursday, September 1, 2022) reveal that Nicola’s suspicions arise over Naomi as she greets her on her first day of work.

Also, Sandra’s on a mission to break Liv and Vinny up.

All this and more in tonight’s episode of Emmerdale.

Nicola accuses Naomi! (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Nicola finds her attacker

Naomi arrives for her first day at work at the cafe, being dropped off by Nate as their connection continues to develop.

She takes to her new role like a duck to water.

However, the atmosphere changes once she is introduced to her new colleague, Nicola.

Sitting down to chat, Nicola gets worked up as she recognises Naomi from somewhere else.

She recognises her voice and trainers from the day of the attack and starts accusing Naomi of being her attacker.

Did Naomi really attack Nicola?

Or is Nicola just being paranoid?

Are Dan’s feeling reciprocated? (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Dan makes a move on Harriet

The stresses of Amelia’s pregnancy have taken their toll on Dan, making him get closer to his friend, Harriet, as she offered her support.

Dan and his daughter have been living with Harriet, but the time has come to move back home.

Packing up his things, Dan is emotional.

He’d much rather stay living with Harriet than go back to Dale Head.

As he goes to say goodbye, Dan makes a move on Harriet and goes to kiss her.

Shocked by Dan’s feelings, Harriet feels uncomfortable and leaves.

She had no idea that Dan had felt that way about her.

Will Dan’s feelings be reciprocated?

Has Dan ruined their friendship?

Sandra’s meddling again (Credit: ITV)

Sandra’s does some matchmaking

Scheming Sandra tries to split Liv and Vinny up so that she can get her daughter right where she wants her, without her husband interfering.

She pushes Gabby and Vinny closer together, suggesting that they spend time with each other.

Hoping that her plan will work, Sandra tries to worry Liv that something might be going on between the pair.

However, Liv’s unphased and doesn’t react to seeing the pair together, instead being suspicious of her mum’s involvement.

Will Sandra step her plan up a gear?

Can Charity and Mack resolve their differences? (Credit: ITV)

Charity and Mack clash

On one of Belle’s wellbeing retreats and trying to distract themselves after the loss of their baby, Charity and Mack find themselves in a meditation session.

They soon have trouble taking it seriously and do a runner.

Going off deeper into the woods, Mack goes to kiss Charity, but this reminds her that they haven’t done anything intimate since the pregnancy.

Picking his moments, Mack tells Charity that he wants to try again for another baby.

He’s desperate to be a dad.

Charity can’t believe that he’s so ready to move on after what they’ve just gone through.

She makes it clear that she won’t ever have another baby and that if he so desperately wants one, he can find someone else to be with.

With this, Mack fails to take Charity’s bitter words with a pinch of salt, and sleeps with another villager.

He’s doesn’t know that Charity is keen to resolve things and acted irrationally in the heat of the moment.

Who does Mack sleep with?

Will Charity find out?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

Do you think that Naomi attacked Nicola? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.