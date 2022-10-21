Emmerdale spoilers: David dealt another devastating blow on his return

In Emmerdale spoilers for next week, David is dealt another devastating blow when he returns to the village after the storm.

The village is a right state after the storm causes major destruction, leaving David to soon come home and deal with the aftermath as he struggles to drive up custom in the shop.

David’s been having a hard time lately, but will this be the thing to drive him over the edge in Emmerdale spoilers?

David went to Portugal (Credit: ITV)

David’s been in Portugal

A few months ago, David received the news that his ex, Alicia, had broken her leg and collarbone after falling off a cliff whilst taking a selfie.

Worrying about her, he decided to go to Portugal to offer her some support.

His time away provided him with a short escape from his struggles back at home.

He’d been struggling with money and was also feeling the pressure of trying to help Leyla with her drug addiction.

Before he left, he had asked Victoria to keep an eye on Leyla as he was worried about her.

Why do David’s exes always bring trouble to his door?!

David is devastated (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: David faces the devastation

David was struggling with money issues before he went to Portugal, and now he’s back, he’s left to face reality once more.

Next week’s Emmerdale spoilers reveal that he returns to face the devastation of the storm and deal with the effect this has had on his shop.

Bernice starts a village clean-up and starts striking up conversation with David.

As David returns home Bernice tells him to try and get customers back in the shop, making David worry about the current lack of business.

Will this spark David’s money troubles again?

Can David’s shop recover from the storm? (Credit: ITV)

Will David bring in business again?

The storm leaves the village completely destroyed.

With David already in financial trouble, will a lack of business soon cause him to ditch the shop?

Or, will he be able to drive customers back in with the help of Bernice’s clean-up initiative?

Without David’s shop, where would villagers go for their pints of milk and biscuits?

