Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Chas lashes out at Paddy as she finds herself a ‘new man’

In Emmerdale spoilers tonight (Tuesday February 7, 2023), Chas lashes out at Paddy as she finds herself a ‘new man.’

Paddy becomes jealous when he sees Chas flirting with Kev the Drayman, making Chas give him a talking to.

Has Chas moved on with a new man in Emmerdale spoilers tonight?

Chas makes her feelings clear (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Chas lashes out at Paddy

After Paddy’s double date with Bear, Chas is furious when she thinks that Paddy is bragging about enjoying being single.

In reality, his double date left him feeling uncomfortable.

Setting out on the rebound, Chas starts flirting with Kev the Drayman.

Paddy watches on, with jealousy kicking in.

Chas lashes out over Paddy’s behaviour.

She makes it clear that she can do as she likes now that they are no longer together.

She then reminds Paddy that it was him who made the choice to continue living with her.

Will Paddy learn to accept that Chas has every right to move on?

Will he be able to get over Chas?

Mandy becomes Paddy’s rock (Credit: ITV)

Mandy worries about Paddy

Witnessing Paddy’s double date, Mandy started to have concerns for Paddy.

She could tell that he didn’t want to be thrown into a date so soon after Chas, especially not a double date with his dad.

Tonight, after watching Chas and Paddy’s bitter exchange, Mandy’s concerns only grow.

She fears for Paddy as she watches him struggle.

Can Mandy support Paddy?

Will she be of any comfort to him?

Ethan is shocked over Naomi and Marcus’ schemes (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Ethan’s shocked

Last night (Monday February 6, 2023), Naomi and Marcus roped in Nate to try to catch out Greg.

Realising that Ethan might have to drop the investigation and quit his job, the pair started scheming.

They got Nate to pose as a gay man who was interested in Greg.

Asking Greg to join him for a drink, Nate made out that he was looking to move on from his boyfriend.

Greg cottoned on to the fact that Nate was acting and caught Marcus and Naomi looking on.

Tonight, Ethan’s shocked when he finds out about their schemes.

But, have Marcus and Naomi made things even worse for Ethan?

Read more: Complete Emmerdale cast list 2023- meet them all here!

Emmerdale usually airs weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

Are you looking forward to tonight’s episode of Emmerdale? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.