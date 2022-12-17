Emmerdale viewers fear for Marcus amid Greg’s behaviour

Greg and Marcus in Emmerdale
Emmerdale fans are fearing for Marcus Dean after predicting a horrifying twist in the soap.

The electrician has been left feeling concerned about boyfriend Ethan Anderson’s creepy boss Greg.

How worried should Emmerdale fans be for Marcus? (Credit: ITV)

Law boss Greg visited the boys for dinner this week but couldn’t help but behave in a creepy way towards Marcus.

At first everything was fine with Greg behaving like the perfect guest – until Ethan was forced to pop out for more supplies.

Marcus was left entertaining Greg – but the older man clearly had another agenda.

He told Marcus he wasn’t what he expected as Ethan’s boyfriend adding: “You seem like somebody who knows how to have fun.”

The electrician told him he didn’t know how to take that – but Greg carried on being creepy.

He said: “I bet you’ve got from stories. I was your age once. Young, free and single.”

Emmerdale - Ethan Invites His Boss Into His Home (15th December 2022)

Emmerdale: Marcus Dean in danger

Marcus tried to diffuse the moment, telling Greg: “Except I’m not single.”

But before Greg could reveal what he was really up to, Ethan returned.

Greg immediately switched into the perfect guest again.

However, it was clear that Marcus felt uneasy around Ethan’s boss.

Though when it came down to opening up to his boyfriend about it all – he came up short.

Later in the week Marcus was left feeling more concerned when Greg and Ethan arranged a lunch.

He opened up to Victoria Sugden about his worries – revealing he’s sure that Greg is a creep.

Emmerdale fans are terrified for Marcus over Greg’s behaviour (Credit: ITV)

And fans share his concerns.

In fact they are terrified that Greg has sinister plans for Marcus and Ethan.

One said: “Yes Emmerdale likes sensational jaw dropping storylines but now it could be an indecent proposal with Marcus and Ethan’s boss.”

Read more: Who’s leaving Emmerdale this year? 

A second said: “That boss is a creep.. This storyline is going to take a dark turn.. Poor Marcus.”

A third said: “I’ve thought Greg could make a move on Marcus (which causes trouble). Marcus accused of being a groomer? (Maybe the injustice morphing Marcus into Pierce 2.0?).”

Another said: “Marcus needs to tell Ethan about his boss making him feel uncomfortable then again Marcus will think it could wreck Ethan’s career if he says anything poor Marcus #emmerdale.”

Another added: “I’m worried about #Marcus’ safety.”

Want more spoilers from Emmerdale? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated Emmerdale spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

