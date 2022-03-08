Emmerdale spoilers for next week reveal Noah claims another victim as he tries to make Chloe jealous.

Recently it has become clear that Amelia has a crush on Noah, but next week he uses her feelings to his advantage.

Emmerdale spoilers: Noah claims another victim

In next week’s scenes Noah flirts with an over-enamoured Amelia for Chloe’s benefit. However Noah’s plan doesn’t work and he’s left frustrated when Chloe turns her attention to Jacob instead.

Meanwhile Samson’s crush on Amelia deepens.

Noah has a plan (Credit: ITV)

As the drinks flow at a party hosted by Cathy, Noah plans to use Amelia to make Chloe jealous and enlists disapproving Samson to keep Cathy busy whilst he does so.

However when the truth of what Noah is up to comes out, Amelia is left heartbroken.

Later a vulnerable Amelia tells her family about her encounter with Noah. But she’s left embarrassed when Kerry intervenes.

Has Kerry made things worse?

Kerry embarrasses Amelia (Credit: ITV)

Fans fear for Amelia

Emmerdale fans have recently been worried about Amelia, warning her not to go near ‘creepy’ Noah.

A couple of weeks ago, Chloe broke off her relationship with Noah after she slept with Jacob Gallagher.

As she ended their relationship, Noah was enraged calling her a “dirty slapper.”

Noah wasn’t happy when Chloe broke up with him (Credit: ITV)

He was quick to apologise but when she told him to stop begging he grew aggressive, throwing flowers at her and calling her the “village bike.”

Amelia offered to go on a walk with him to give him someone to talk to but Noah rejected her offer.

He later apologised to her and it became clear she has a crush on Noah. But is it about to lead to heartbreak?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

