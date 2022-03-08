Emmerdale spoilers: Manpreet goes on the run

Emmerdale spoilers for next week reveal Manpreet can’t cope with the pressure and flees Meena‘s plea hearing.

However, it’s not long before her nearest and dearest realise she’s actually fled the village.

Where is Manpreet? And why has she run away?

Is she all right – and has she gone for good?

Manpreet can’t cope at the hearing (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Meena in court

Manpreet nervously awaits Meena’s plea hearing and it’s clear she’s struggling.

She knows Charles and Liam can’t discuss Meena’s confession on the stand leaving Manpreet wondering what will happen in court.

Manpreet and Charles gather with Liam and Leyla to face Meena and they’re all left stunned when Meena pleads guilty to the first charge.

But how will she respond to the rest of the long list of offences against her?

And how will Manpreet react to her sister’s next move?

Meena has more tricks up her sleeve in court (Credit: ITV)

Manpreet flees

As Meena is facing her fate, Manpreet can’t cope.

Completely overwhelmed by the fact she’s going to have to testify, Manpreet suffers a panic attack and runs from the court room.

Manpreet is in a state of distress as she gets in her car and drives off.

And when she abandons her phone and car and disappears into the night, just where has she gone?

As concern grows over her whereabouts, it’s soon clear Manpreet isn’t returning of her own accord.

Is Manpreet having a breakdown?

Or has she gone on the run to avoid her own punishment when her lies come out?

Just what has Meena said in court that’s prompted this reaction?

Manpreet is struggling with what her sister has done (Credit: ITV)

Is Manpreet leaving Emmerdale?

Although it has not been announced that actress Rebecca Sarker is leaving the soap, things aren’t looking good for her.

She has faced death multiple times – and survived – and even contemplated leaving the Dales.

Could this be her actual exit?

Will Manpreet return?

Or is she going to stay away and keep her secrets with her?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

