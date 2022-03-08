Emmerdale spoilers: Meena plays one final trick in court

Emmerdale spoilers for next week reveal Meena faces her plea hearing in court and she has yet another game to play.

The serial killer has tried every trick in the book to bring those around her down with her, but so far, she remains the only one locked up.

As the villagers prepare to face her in court, Meena has big plans for a huge show. But will she get the reaction she’s hoping for?

Meena isn’t sorry at all (Credit: ITV)

Read more: All the latest Emmerdale spoiler pics for next week here!

Emmerdale spoilers: Meena faces court

Meena arrives in court for her plea hearing and is unsettled when she sees the turn out is not quite as grand as she was expecting.

However, she’s nothing if not determined and puts her plan into action to make sure her audience feel as uncomfortable as possible.

When Meena is asked her plea to the first charge she sends shockwaves through the court when she pleads guilty.

But it’s the first of her many charges, so what game is she playing? Will she admit to all of her crimes?

Or is this yet another way of messing with everyone and staying in control?

All we know is it definitely won’t be a straightforward admission of guilt as far as she’s concerned. There’s no remorse here, that’s for sure!

Manpreet is struggling to cope (Credit: ITV)

What happens to Manpreet as Meena faces court?

Manpreet is still struggling and unable to keep her brave face on any longer, she flees the court room in distress.

She gets in her car and drives off into the night.

When both her phone and car are discovered abandoned, concern over Manpreet’s whereabouts grow.

Has she run away for good? Or will she be back to testify against her sister in court?

What game is Meena playing now? (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Emmerdale spoilers: Manpreet is questioned after Meena’s lies

Is Meena leaving Emmerdale?

Paige Sandhu, who plays Meena, has confirmed the end is nigh for her alter ego.

She has also said the “incredible” ending made her cry.

Emmerdale producer Jane Hudson revealed to ED! and other media in January Meena would get her comeuppance in “a few months”.

“It won’t play out quite as you expect and there will be a lasting effect on a lot of our villagers, but I think within the next few months, Meena will get what’s coming to her shall we say,” she revealed.

Want more spoilers from Emmerdale? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated Emmerdale spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!