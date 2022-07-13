Emmerdale spoilers for next week reveal that Nicola finds out a girl has been attacked.

She worries that her social media post may have had something to do with it.

But will she get to the truth?

Nicola was attacked last month (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Emmerdale spoilers: Leyla and Liam’s marriage over as her drug abuse is exposed?

Emmerdale: Nicola’s attack

Last month Nicola was attacked by a group of teenage girls.

The girls began verbally attacking Nicola before taking her bag.

They went through her bag, found a picture of her children and took her driver’s licence before throwing her car keys.

When Nicola grabbed her keys and went back to the car, one of the girls pushed her to the ground.

The girl kicked Nicola and beat her up. As all of this was happening, one girl was watching the attack in the background.

After the attack Nicola was led on the floor and one of the girls, presumably the one watching from a distance, came up to her and apologised.

Since the attack Nicola has been struggling with PTSD.

However this week she makes the decision to share the video of her attack online calling for information on her attackers.

As the video gains more attention, she’s determined to bring her attackers down.

Soon Nicola manages to get the name of one of the attackers and gives PC Swirling an update.

Could Nicola’s post have led to another girl getting attacked? (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Nicola behind fresh attack on girl?

But next week things take a bad turn and Nicola is left feeling terrible after another girl is attacked.

She worries that her social media post may have led to it.

Fans have come up with theories about who attacked Nicola (Credit: ITV)

Theories about Nicola’s attack

Fans have come up with different theories about Nicola’s attack.

Some have predicted that Nicola may have actually known one of her attackers.

Another theory is that Charles’s daughter Naomi was the girl who watched the attack and apologised to Nicola afterwards.

Read more: Who is in the cast of Emmerdale 2022? Meet the full line-up

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

What do you think of this Emmerdale theory? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!