In Emmerdale spoilers for next week, Kim fires Nicky after finding out about his relationship with Gabby.

Proving his love to Gabby, Nicky then proposes to her.

But, how will Gabby react to the proposal in Emmerdale spoilers?

Gabby and Nicky have been keeping things quiet from Kim (Credit: ITV)

Nicky and Gabby have been keeping things a secret

Ever since Nicky arrived at Home Farm, Gabby has had the hots for him.

When Gabby went in for a kiss, Nicky swerved and made it clear that he wouldn’t be mixing work with pleasure. He couldn’t date his boss.

However, Nicky soon gave into temptation after Gabby asked him to zip up her dress. Now, the pair have been secretly seeing each other behind Kim’s back.

They haven’t been together for long but it seems that things are heading in a serious direction for the young couple.

So far, Kim has been unaware of Nicky and Gabby’s relationship.

Both Gabby and Nicky know that Nicky might lose his job if Kim was to find out about them.

But, are things about to change?

How will Kim react to their relationship news?

Nicky proves his love to Gabby (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Nicky proposes to Gabby

Next week, Nicky and Gabby tell Kim about their relationship. Kim’s furious and fires Nicky on the spot for breaching his contract.

At the Hide, Nicky’s desperate to prove his love and show how serious he is.

With this, he proposes to Gabby and tells her that he’s been waiting for the right moment.

Excited Gabby accepts the proposal despite Bernice and Laurel’s doubts.

With Kim livid with the engagement, Gabby threatens to remove Thomas from her life.

She tells Kim that she’ll have to come to terms with her engagement if she wants to continue having anything to do with her grandson.

But, will Kim rehire Nicky and accept the engagement?

Does Nicky have an ulterior motive for proposing to Gabby? Something doesn’t seem quite right here…

