In Emmerdale spoilers for next week, Caleb catches Gabby and Nicky out as they share a moment of passion.

As Gabby and Nicky celebrate Nicky’s permanent position at Home Farm, Caleb catches the pair of them getting intimate.

Will Caleb report back to Kim in Emmerdale spoilers for next week?

Nicky gave into temptation (Credit: ITV)

Gabby and Nicky have given into temptation

Ever since Nicky was hired as the nanny at Home Farm, Gabby has been trying her best to make him interested in her.

Nicky told Gabby that he wouldn’t cross any boundaries, wanting to keep things strictly professional between him and his boss.

However, Gabby still proceeded to flirt with Nicky, even after he pulled away from her attempt to kiss him.

With Nicky eventually giving into temptation, Gabby managed to get his attention when asking him to zip up her dress for her.

Now, Nicky and Gabby can’t stay away from each other.

Caleb catches them both out (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Caleb catches Nicky and Gabby out

Next week, Caleb catches Gabby and Nicky out.

After almost getting caught by Dawn, Nicky and Gabby plan to spend the day together.

Nicky’s grateful when Kim decides to renew his contract as the Home Farm nanny by making him permanent.

Celebrating with Gabby once everyone is out of the house, the pair go upstairs.

Later on, Gabby’s feeling nauseous and is pleased when Nicky takes care of her.

Once again, the pair can’t keep their hands of each other with things getting intimate in the kitchen.

However, things soon get awkward for them both when Caleb walks in and catches them together.

Gabby does her best to explain the situation. But, will Caleb report back to Kim?

Will Nicky be forced to sacrifice his job to be with Gabby? What will Caleb do with this information?

Read more: Complete Emmerdale cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

Will Caleb expose Nicky and Gabby to Kim? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!