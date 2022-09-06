Next week’s Emmerdale spoilers reveal that tensions rise between Liam and Leyla after a disastrous couple’s therapy session.

The pressure is building for Liam as he realises the amount of support needed to help his wife.

He’s still coming to terms with the fact that she’s a drug addict.

Will Liam and Leyla split in Emmerdale spoilers?

Liam turns to Jai for advice (Credit: ITV)

Jai supports Liam in Emmerdale spoilers

Priya starts having concerns that Liam might be in denial about that fact that his wife’s a drug addict.

She wants him to understand that Leyla is ill and there isn’t a quick solution that will make her better instantly.

With this, she asks her brother, Jai, to chat to Liam about what he can realistically expect from Leyla whilst she is in rehab.

Jai’s been their himself and can relate to Leyla’s situation.

However, Liam’s taken aback as Jai tells him the hard truths about addiction.

Is Liam starting to think that he’s biting off more than he can chew?

Things are getting tough for the couple (Credit: ITV)

Couple’s therapy makes things worse

Liam and Leyla go to couple’s therapy to try and understand each other’s concerns.

However, it’s soon clear that dealing with drug addiction is no walk in the park.

After the pair both open up to each other at the session, Liam’s left feeling drained, with emotions high.

Once the pair go home, it’s apparent that things weren’t as they once were.

Will Liam be able to give his wife the support she needs?

Are they at breaking point? (Credit: ITV)

Will Liam and Leyla split?

Liam is struggling to deal with the pressure and be there for his wife.

He’s also in denial about her addiction.

As he faces the reality of her situation, will things become too much for him?

He’s already had to deal with the loss of Leanna.

Will he be able to deal with yet another hardship?

Will Leyla’s addiction be the straw that breaks the camel’s back?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

