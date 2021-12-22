Emmerdale fans are predicting Noah will be blamed for Leanna Cavanagh‘s murder after stealing her ring from her killer Meena.

Back in July, Leanna was murdered by Meena after she discovered Meena killed Nadine Butler.

After killing the teenager, Meena stole Leanna’s ring that she was given by her on-off boyfriend Jacob Gallagher.

Meena took Leanna’s ring after killing her (Credit: ITV)

In last night’s episode (Tuesday, December 21) Noah walked into Meena’s B&B room and she was irritated at him for not knocking.

As he left the room he spotted Leanna’s ring on the floor.

Unable to get money for Chloe’s birthday present, Noah went back to Meena’s room and took the ring, clearly unaware it belonged to Leanna.

He also found Meena’s bits box and looked through it, however he didn’t realise the contents were connected to murders.

Noah gave Leanna’s ring to Chloe (Credit: ITV)

He later ran into Chloe and gave her the ring as an early Christmas present, but now fans are convinced someone will recognise it and Noah will be blamed for Leanna’s murder.

Who else thinks Noah is going to be blamed for Leanna’s death now? Jacob is going to see the ring and recognise it, ask where it came from she’ll say “Noah” so he’s going to be framed for her murder whilst Meena sits back, smiles & flames the fire? #emmerdale #serialkillermeena — Sammy McHugh (@chimp1984) December 21, 2021

Yeah I can see this

The same day Leannah died, he was following Gabby and the village will remember that. — Robyn Kerr 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 🇪🇺 (@robynkerr1991) December 21, 2021

Noah touched all Meena's trophies. Obviously he is going to get framed for her murders. 🙄

How much longer do we have to suffer the ridiculousness of Meena? #Emmerdale — 🔥Justine🔥 (@OwlinFlight) December 21, 2021

I wouldn’t be surprised if the writers have decided to make Idiot Noah get caught with the stolen ring then framed for Leanna’s murder🥴 #emmerdale — Michelle Jones 🤶🏽🎅🏽🧑‍🎄 (@MeeshyJay) December 21, 2021

Emmerdale: How many people has Meena murdered?

Meena has murdered at least four people. Before her life in Emmerdale, Meena killed her best friend Nadine.

She then murdered Leanna. In October she tried to kill unconscious Victoria Sugden but was seen by Andrea Tate.

Who else thinks Noah is going to be blamed for Leanna’s death now?

Victoria survived with no memory of what Meena did to her, but Meena went on to kill Andrea.

Meena has killed four people (Credit: ITV)

When Ben Tucker found evidence of Meena trying to kill Victoria, Meena silenced him by killing him.

Meena also attempted to murder Priya in hospital when she found out she could of witnessed Andrea’s murder, but was nearly caught by a nurse.

When Meena found out Priya didn’t see anything, she let her live.

It is unknown if Meena killed anyone before Nadine or between Nadine’s murder and her arrival in the village.

