New Emmerdale spoilers reveal killer Meena holds her sister Manpreet captive this Christmas.

Manpreet’s life is well and truly in danger this festive season. Finally onto serial killer Meena, Manpreet tries to put a stop to her chilling antics.

Manpreet’s life is in danger (Credit: ITV)

However it’s not long before Meena holds her captive and she makes sinister plans to end Manpreet’s life.

Could Meena’s next victim be her own sister?

Meena plans to kill her sister (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Emmerdale spoilers: First Look at all-new pictures for January 3-7

Emmerdale: What is happening on Christmas for Meena and Manpreet?

This week, Billy ends things with Meena after telling Dawn that he still loves her.

However Meena drops a bombshell on Billy – she’s pregnant with his child.

Meanwhile Manpreet is suspicious of Meena’s pregnancy and comes across a social media page for Carol, the sister of Meena’s first victim Nadine.

Later Manpreet meets up with Carol and is floored to discover she thinks Meena killed Nadine.

Manpreet meets with Carol (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile Meena meets a driver and exchanges cash for a dodgy package.

On Christmas Day, Meena reports Dawn to social services before a horrified Manpreet grabs Meena’s phone and kills the call.

Meena is outraged to have been caught in the act but decides to play the concerned neighbour and Manpreet appears to soften. But as Meena leaves, Manpreet’s eyes narrow as she reassesses the situation.

Later Meena attempts to cast doubt on Dawn’s parenting by planting heroin at Woodbine but is frustrated when Manpreet interrupts her again.

Meena tries to leave but Manpreet grabs her arm causing the heroin to fall to the ground.

Manpreet demands answers from Meena and asks to see proof of her pregnancy (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Emmerdale spoilers tonight: What’s happening on Wednesday, December 22 2021

Manpreet demands answers and asks to see proof of her pregnancy.

Believing her sister has crossed a line, Meena darkens as Manpreet starts to realise Carol may have been right all along.

Soon Meena stalks Manpreet with a broken bottle.

Want more spoilers from Emmerdale? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated Emmerdale spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

Will you be watching Emmerdale this Christ,as? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!