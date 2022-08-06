Emmerdale spoilers: Is it all over for Liam and Leyla after drugs tragedy?

Emmerdale screened dramatic scenes this week which saw Leyla suffer a heart attack following months of secret drug abuse.

And now new Emmerdale spoilers reveal that there is more drama to come.

Leyla’s friends and family were left reeling by what happened, and none more than her hubby, Liam, who had no idea of his wife’s dangerous habit.

Now, new Emmerdale spoilers for next week reveal that while her actions didn’t cost Leyla her life – although it was a close call – it looks like her marriage might be dead in the water.

Leyla and Liam on the rocks

As well as her addiction, Leyla has got herself involved with a drug dealer, Callum, to the point where she ended up storing a large quantity of drugs for him.

A text from Callum leaves Leyla in a panic. But she’s shocked to realise that Liam already knows that she has been stashing drugs for someone.

She finally tells Liam everything, explaining how she’s in deep with Callum since he left her a large quantity of drugs to keep which later went missing. He’s stressed to know how bad things have got.

However, Liam’s mate Cain has already stepped in to help and to try and sort the problem. He has the bag of drugs and a plan to return it.

Along with Suzy, he arranges to meet Callum in a lay-by. Suzy gives Callum the drugs and tells her that it is all over now as far as they are concerned and warns him in no uncertain terms to stay away from Leyla.

Leyla got into dangerous business with Callum (Credit: ITV)

Liam loses it

Later Cain confirms to Liam that the drug problem has been dealt with, much to his relief.

He relays the news to Leyla.

However, when she doesn’t react the way he expects, his frustrations at her recent behaviour boil over.

Liam rallies at Leyla that he is now questioning their whole marriage. He storms out, leaving Leyla alone and upset.

Full of despair and self-loathing, can Leyla find a way to repair her marriage?

Meanwhile, Liam knows that Leyla supported him as his life crumbled after his daughter Leanna’s death.

But while it’s now Leyla at her lowest ebb, can he find it in himself to help rebuild her, given it was her own her terrible actions that got her into the position she’s in?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

