Emmerdale SPOILERS: Jamie tells Belle he loves her

Emmerdale love rat Jamie Tate confesses his love for Belle Dingle next week... but what would his wife Andrea Tate say?

Fans of Emmerdale have watched Jamie two-timing colleague Belle with his wife Andrea over recent weeks.

Jamie has been secretly sleeping with Belle for weeks (Credit: ITV)

Jamie has even managed to get Belle sacked from the vets where they both work.

But his bid to try and distance himself from temptation hasn't worked.

Read more: Emmerdale: Moira and Rhona romance 'revealed' as soap drops hint

And, while he's trying to patch up his marriage with Andrea, it seems he has a change of heart next week.

Andrea is oblivious to the fact her husband is having an affair (Credit: ITV)

Despite trying to make his marriage work for the sake of his daughter, Millie, Jamie has had his head turned by Belle.

And it seems even the fact Belle is living with her boyfriend Ellis isn't going to stand in Jamie's way.

Jamie's bombshell

Next week's Emmerdale sees Lydia and Sam finally get married, and it seems all the love in the village air is rubbing off on Jamie.

Jamie and Belle have got secret feelings for one another (Credit: ITV)

Belle is taken aback when Jamie wants a quiet word with her... but nothing can prepare her for what he has to say.

Having spent time thinking about his future, Jamie tells Belle that he has fallen in love with her.

Something that understandably won't go down well with his wife.

Read More: Lisa Riley raves about Netflix show Unorthodox

Jamie chooses Belle over Andrea

However, that's not the only bombshell that Jamie has got for Belle.

Jamie tells Belle that he loves her next week (Credit: ITV)

He then tells her that he is planning to leave Andrea so that they can be a proper couple... but how will Belle react?

And what will Andrea and Ellis both say when they find out their other halves have been sneaking around behind their backs?

Emmerdale’s scheduling pattern has changed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The soap now airs three episodes a week on Mondays, Wednesday and Fridays at 7pm on ITV.

Would you like to see Belle and Jamie together?

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!