Lisa Riley raves about Netflix show Unorthodox

Unorthodox is the latest Netflix original series to add to your watch list.

The new Netflix show has received great comments from celebrities, including Lisa Riley.

What has Lisa Riley said about Unorthodox?

The Emmerdale actress recommended the show on her Twitter account.

Lisa is a huge fan of the new Netflix series (Credit: Netflix)

She wrote: "Massive recommendation coming your way, if you want a new series @netflix please watch #unorthodox.

"The performance @shirahaas is truly incredible, what a phenomenal actor.

"She's captivating not to be missed!"

If you want a new series @netflix please watch #unorthodox.

Other celebrity fans include Chrissy Teigen and Strictly Come Dancing judge Bruno Tonioli.

TO WATCH: “Unorthodox” - really great 4 part series on Netflix. I finished and now they put out a behind the scenes (30 mins) that is really great too — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 1, 2020

What is Unorthodox about?

Based on Deborah Feldman's memoire, it tells the story of 19-year-old Jewish woman Esther (Etsy) Shapiro.

Etsy flees her arranged marriage and ultra-Orthodox community in Williamsburg, Brooklyn.

She goes to Berlin and does her best to start a new life.

However, her husband Yanky then shows up unexpectedly and Etsy's new world then comes crashing down.

Etsy runs away from her arranged marriage (Credit: YouTube/Netflix)

Does she manage to stay hidden? You'll have to watch the series to find out!

Acting alongside Shira Haas, who plays Etsy, is Amit Rahav and Jeff Wilbusch

The show switches from English to Yiddish to German, making it more necessary to focus on the scenes.

Here you can watch the trailer to the latest Netflix show:

Will there be Unorthodox series two?

Currently Netflix hasn't renewed Unorthodox for a second series.

However, there is some good news if you want another fix. Netflix also has a 20-minute documentary called Making Unorthodox.

The short film shows the creative process and behind the scenes of the show.

