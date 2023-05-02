Emmerdale spoilers for next week reveal Charity finally finds out the truth about Mack’s baby secret. But what will she do now she knows?

Meanwhile, Gabby and Nicky face a little problem, and Kim has bad news for Caleb. Is the plan falling apart?

Also, Mandy’s left heartbroken after a surprise kiss. All this and more in next week’s Emmerdale spoilers.

Emmerdale spoilers

1. Nate warns Mack

Mackenzie is trying to figure out how he can have a life with Charity and a secret life with his son. Nate warns him he is deluding himself if he thinks it’s possible to have it all.

2. Chloe given devastating news

Chloe is heartbroken to be told Reuben may have bleed on the brain. She’s worried sick when her son needs another scan because he’s not improving. Will Reuben be okay?

3. Mack lashes out

Worried for his son, Mack gets drunk in the pub and punches Dan when he makes a comment about Reuben. Charity is stunned as Mack then storms off into the night.

4. Charity finds out

Mack can’t stay away any longer and heads to the hospital. He is with Chloe and they’re both relieved to hear Reuben is showing no signs of brain damage.

Chloe invites Mack to see his son, but he has no idea Charity is on her way to the hospital for a surprise visit…

After hearing Reuben is on the mend Charity has decided to head to the hospital to celebrate with Chloe. However, Charity is stunned to see emotional Mack at the baby’s bedside.

Charity is hit with the devastating realisation Mack is Reuben’s father. He hasn’t seen her though. As her world completely crumbles, what will she do next?

More Emmerdale spoilers

5. Nicky fails to perform

Gabby is excited to have officially set the date with Nicky. She drags her fiancé to the bedroom to celebrate. However, Nicky can’t perform.

Embarrassed Nicky’s later horrified when he sees Gabby and Ally together. But he’s soon smiling when their plans fall through and Gabby suggests Nicky and Ally hit the town together instead.

6. Will Vs Cain

Will is fed up of Cain and wants an apology, so confronts him at the garage. However, Will is forced to give in and apologise himself.

But when Cain makes a comment about Kim, Will sees red and punches Cain. Caleb and Jimmy step in to separate the pair before any blood is shed.

7. Caleb’s plan ruined?

Kim is worried where Caleb’s loyalties lie. When he messes up the land purchase for the stud farm, she makes a huge decision.

Caleb is left furious when Kim ends their partnership. But he soon forms another plan and tells Kim he’s prepared to betray his own family to make it work.

8. Mandy and Paddy kiss

Paddy and Mandy bond as she reassures him over how he’s handling things. It’s not long before the moment between them becomes intimate.

Mandy is unsure how to handle the situation. They begin reflecting on their relationship, but soon it becomes heated.

They end up kissing passionately. As they pull away Mandy worries she’s made a mistake.

Mandy kicks herself as Paddy rushes off, worried about what he’s done.

Paddy apologises the next day and Mandy blinks back tears as she tries to bury her feelings for him.

9. Mandy tries to forget Paddy

Desperate to move on, Mandy signs up for a dating app and gets Liam on it too! When Mandy gets a match, Vinny urges her to move on.

But with thoughts of Paddy clouding her mind, can she really manage it?

10. Paddy seeks help

Paddy is nervous as he attends a man club away from the village.

When Paddy eventually speaks up, he realises he’s not alone and later agrees to go back to the club.

11. Tom takes a risk

Rhona is shocked and fuming when she finds Tom performing an operation at the vets. However, she later changes her mind and offers him a permanent job. Will he accept?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

