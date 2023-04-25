Last night in Emmerdale (Monday April 24, 2023), another big Nicky secret was revealed to viewers. Nicky was seen kissing Ally.

Ally arrived in the village last week and was subsequently introduced as Nicky’s ‘friend’. However, Nicky soon confirmed that he and Ally were more than that.

Emmerdale fans have now slammed the latest Nicky Miligan twist as his sexuality secret was finally revealed.

Nicky kissed Ally (Credit: ITV/ Composite ED!)

Emmerdale: Nicky kissed Ally

Recently, Nicky’s friend Ally turned up in the Hide. He expressed his shock after hearing that Nicky was engaged to Gabby.

Gabby was over the moon to meet one of Nicky’s friends, but Nicky wasn’t as keen to see Ally in the village.

As Gabby invited Ally back to Home Farm for a catch up with Nicky, Ally started flirting with Gabby to spite Nicky.

When Nicky and Ally were left alone, Nicky asked Ally what he was doing in the village. Ally then said that he wanted to get to know his wife-to-be, suggesting that Nicky was only engaged to Gabby for the money.

Last night, Nicky met Ally once more, and their true connection was revealed when Nicky kissed him. With this, Nicky exposed his sexuality secret as viewers found out that he was into guys.

Fans already saw this one coming (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans slam Nicky twist for being ‘obvious’

Emmerdale fans have slammed the latest Nicky twist, branding it as predictable. They saw the twist coming and had already ‘worked out’ that Nicky was gay or bisexual.

One fan wrote: “SHOCKER!!!! Nicky is gay! I am gobsmacked! I never saw that coming, did you boys and girls? Never in a month of Sundays did I suspect…..oh I can’t even be [bleep] to be sarcastic now.”

Another viewer complained: “Knew that bloke was Nicky’s boyfriend last week, it was obvious.”

A third fan moaned: “Ooooooooh, look, the nanny’s really gay. Nobody saw that coming at all. Yawn.”

A final fan tweeted: “Could tell Nicky was gay from the word go and I knew that was his boyf.”

Will Gabby find out the truth? (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Will Gabby work out the truth?

Currently, Nicky is playing Gabby as part of a plan to get his hands on her shares of Home Farm. Consequently, their engagement is all for show. He is in cahoots with his secret dad, Caleb Milligan, to bring down Kim Tate and therefore get their hands on her fortune.

However, oblivious Gabby has her heart set on a fairy-tale wedding, believing that Nicky’s the love of her life. She’s unaware of her fiancé’s sexuality secret.

At the moment, Gabby thinks that Ally is just a good friend of Nicky. However, will she find out the truth about Nicky and Ally’s relationship? And how will she react when she does?

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

